Starting a new role as a Network Support Technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both the hiring manager and the employee can benefit in several ways:

To ensure a smooth transition into the role of a Network Support Technician, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template includes:

Absolutely, navigating the first few months in a new network support technician role can be challenging yet rewarding. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Network Support Technicians template in ClickUp and the following steps, both the hiring manager and the employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for success:

1. Establish Clear Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly define the objectives, responsibilities, and performance expectations for the network support technician. Outline key projects, timelines, and training opportunities to set a strong foundation for success.

For the employee: Review and understand the expectations set by the hiring manager. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and ensure alignment on goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress towards achieving them.

2. Learn the Network Infrastructure

For the hiring manager: Provide access to necessary resources, documentation, and training materials to familiarize the network support technician with the company's network infrastructure. Schedule introductory meetings with key team members to facilitate networking and knowledge sharing.

For the employee: Dive deep into understanding the network architecture, configurations, and protocols. Take notes, ask for demos, and seek clarification on any complex components to expedite the learning process.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to store important network documentation and collaborate with team members.

3. Develop Troubleshooting Skills

For the hiring manager: Encourage the network support technician to practice real-time troubleshooting scenarios and shadow experienced team members during critical incidents. Provide constructive feedback and guidance to enhance their technical skills.

For the employee: Actively participate in troubleshooting sessions, analyze network issues, and suggest solutions where possible. Take notes on problem-solving strategies and seek mentorship to refine your troubleshooting approach.

Create tasks in ClickUp to practice troubleshooting skills and track your progress.

4. Implement Best Practices

For the hiring manager: Introduce the network support technician to industry best practices, security protocols, and compliance standards. Emphasize the importance of documentation, knowledge sharing, and continuous improvement.

For the employee: Incorporate best practices into your daily workflow, follow security protocols rigorously, and contribute to updating documentation with new insights or solutions. Stay updated on industry trends to enhance your skills.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and ensure compliance with best practices.

5. Review Progress and Set New Goals

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular performance reviews at the end of each 30-day interval to provide feedback, recognize achievements, and adjust goals for the upcoming months. Collaborate with the network support technician to set new objectives based on their progress.

For the employee: Reflect on your performance, accomplishments, and areas for improvement at the end of each 30-day cycle. Discuss your insights with the hiring manager, seek feedback, and align on new goals to further develop your skills.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, monitor key metrics, and track goal attainment over the 30-60-90 day period.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the network support technician can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and professional growth.