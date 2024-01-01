For hiring managers, this template provides insights into the technician's onboarding journey and performance milestones. Start revving up your career or welcoming a new team member today with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Welcome to your new role as a Motorcycle Technician! 🏍️

Congratulations on joining the team, and for the hiring manager, kudos on finding a great addition to your team. Here's how you can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Motorcycle Technicians to set yourself up for success:

1. First 30 Days: Learn the Ropes

For the new employee: During your first month, focus on understanding the company culture, learning about our processes, and getting to know your team members. Dive into training materials, shadow experienced technicians, and familiarize yourself with the tools and equipment.

For the hiring manager:Support the new technician by providing all necessary training materials, introducing them to the team, and assigning a mentor to guide them through the onboarding process.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track progress and ensure alignment on expectations.

2. Days 31-60: Refine Your Skills

For the new employee: Now that you have a solid foundation, start taking on more complex tasks. Begin working independently on routine maintenance, diagnostics, and repairs. Seek feedback from your supervisor and implement suggestions for improvement.

For the hiring manager:Check in regularly to provide feedback, offer guidance on areas of improvement, and assess how the technician is adapting to their role.

Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions and evaluations.

3. Days 61-90: Demonstrate Mastery

For the new employee:By this point, you should feel comfortable handling a variety of repair scenarios. Take the initiative to tackle challenging projects, showcase your problem-solving skills, and contribute innovative ideas to improve workflow.

For the hiring manager:Observe how the technician handles complex tasks, communicates with customers, and collaborates with team members. Provide opportunities for growth and recognize achievements.

Leverage the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and monitor progress.

4. Continuous Improvement: Seek Feedback

For the new employee and hiring manager:Feedback is crucial for growth. Regularly request feedback from peers, supervisors, and customers to identify areas for improvement and celebrate successes.

Use the Recurring Tasks feature in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and ensure continuous improvement.

5. Set New Goals: Plan for the Future

For the new employee:Reflect on your achievements and set new goals for the upcoming months. Whether it's obtaining additional certifications, mastering new technologies, or taking on leadership roles, establish a roadmap for your future growth.

For the hiring manager:Support the technician in setting new goals aligned with personal development and organizational objectives. Provide resources and mentorship to help them achieve these goals.

Utilize the Custom Fields feature in ClickUp to track individual development goals and progress.

6. Celebrate Success: Reflect and Appreciate

For the new employee and hiring manager:Take time to reflect on the progress made during the first 90 days. Celebrate achievements, acknowledge challenges overcome, and express gratitude for the dedication and hard work put in.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to create a visual representation of milestones achieved and goals for the future.

By following these steps, both the new Motorcycle Technician and the hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition, continuous growth, and long-term success in the role. Here's to a successful journey ahead! 🎉