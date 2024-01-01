Ready to elevate your lodging management game? Let's dive in together!

This template empowers you to set clear objectives, prioritize tasks, and achieve goals in the first critical months of your new position. From optimizing guest experiences to streamlining operations, this template ensures you hit the ground running from day one. Get ready to make your mark on the hospitality world—with ClickUp by your side!

Embarking on a new role as a lodging manager can feel like stepping into a whirlwind of responsibilities and tasks. But fear not! ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Lodging Managers template is here to guide you and your hiring manager every step of the way.

As a hiring manager or an employee starting a new role, ClickUp provides the tools needed to streamline onboarding processes, set clear objectives, and ensure a smooth transition into the lodging management position.

To ensure a successful start in your new role as a lodging manager, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template includes:

Excited about starting a new role as a lodging manager? The 30-60-90 Day Plan is your key to success, providing a structured roadmap for your first three months on the job. Whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager, following these steps will set you up for a smooth transition and a successful start in the lodging industry.

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the hiring manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new lodging manager to discuss the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Clearly outline expectations, key goals, and milestones for each phase to ensure alignment and clarity from the start.

For the new employee: Take this opportunity to ask questions, seek clarification on expectations, and discuss any initial thoughts or concerns you may have about the plan. This meeting sets the tone for a collaborative and successful working relationship.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kick-off meeting.

2. First 30 Days - Learning and Observing

For the hiring manager: Encourage the new lodging manager to focus on learning the ins and outs of the property, understanding team dynamics, and observing current operations. Provide resources, training, and support to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

For the new employee: Dive into training sessions, shadow experienced team members, and familiarize yourself with the property layout and daily routines. Take notes, ask questions, and absorb as much information as possible during this period.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually track progress and tasks during the learning phase.

3. Days 31-60 - Implementing Strategies

For the hiring manager: Work closely with the new lodging manager to start implementing strategies discussed during the first month. Provide feedback, guidance, and support as they begin to take on more responsibilities and contribute to decision-making processes.

For the new employee: Put your learning into action by proposing new ideas, implementing process improvements, and actively participating in team meetings and projects. Seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors to gauge your progress.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline tasks and keep processes efficient during the implementation phase.

4. Days 61-90 - Demonstrating Leadership

For the hiring manager: Empower the lodging manager to take on leadership roles, make strategic decisions, and drive initiatives independently. Offer mentorship, coaching, and constructive feedback to support their growth and development.

For the new employee: Showcase your leadership potential by taking the lead on projects, mentoring new team members, and demonstrating your ability to handle challenges with confidence. Seek opportunities to innovate and make a positive impact on the property.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and measure key performance indicators during the leadership phase.

5. Performance Review and Goal Setting

For both the hiring manager and the new employee: Schedule a performance review meeting to reflect on achievements, discuss areas for improvement, and set new goals for the upcoming months. Celebrate successes, address challenges, and align on expectations moving forward.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for the lodging manager's continued growth and success.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new lodging manager can navigate the first 90 days with confidence, setting the stage for a productive and successful journey in the lodging industry.