Embarking on a new role as a licensed veterinary technician can be both exciting and challenging. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a structured approach for both you, the employee, and your hiring manager to set clear expectations, monitor progress, and achieve success.

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Licensed Veterinary Technicians can set a solid foundation for success in a new role. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to onboard a new employee or the veterinary technician starting fresh, following these steps can help you navigate the first crucial months of employment effectively.

1. Understand Expectations and Objectives

For the hiring manager: Before the veterinary technician begins their role, clearly outline the expectations, responsibilities, and objectives you have for them in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide a roadmap for their success and alignment with the clinic's goals.

For the veterinary technician: Take the time to understand the expectations and objectives set by your manager. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and ensure you are on the same page regarding what needs to be achieved in each phase.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track these expectations for a seamless communication process.

2. Learn the Clinic's Processes and Procedures

For the hiring manager: Provide the veterinary technician with comprehensive training on the clinic's specific processes and procedures. This includes understanding patient handling protocols, medical record management, and emergency procedures unique to the clinic.

For the veterinary technician: Dedicate time to learn and internalize the clinic's processes and procedures. Take notes, ask for demonstrations, and seek clarification on any aspects that may be unclear to ensure seamless integration into the team.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a detailed repository of clinic processes and procedures for easy reference.

3. Build Relationships with the Team and Clients

For the hiring manager: Encourage team-building activities and introductions to help the veterinary technician integrate smoothly into the clinic's culture. Emphasize the importance of fostering positive relationships with colleagues and clients.

For the veterinary technician: Actively engage with team members and clients to build rapport and establish trust. Seek mentorship from experienced colleagues and demonstrate a willingness to collaborate and support others in the clinic.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team interactions and client relationships for effective networking.

4. Set Personal Development Goals

For the hiring manager: Support the veterinary technician in setting personal development goals aligned with their career aspirations. Provide opportunities for training, skills development, and advancement within the clinic.

For the veterinary technician: Take initiative in setting personal development goals that contribute to your professional growth. Seek feedback from your manager, identify areas for improvement, and actively seek learning opportunities to enhance your skills.

Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule reminders for goal check-ins and track progress towards personal development objectives.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the licensed veterinary technician can work together to ensure a smooth and successful transition into the new role.