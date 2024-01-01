Ready to set up your new estimators for success? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new job as a job estimator can be both exciting and overwhelming. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, having a structured plan in place is crucial for a successful start. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Job Estimators template is here to help you hit the ground running!

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Job Estimators is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new employee as it sets the tone for a successful onboarding experience and project management. Here are the benefits for both parties:

Start your construction projects off right with ClickUp's intuitive planning and tracking tools!

For Hiring Managers and Employees starting the role, here are the key elements of this template:

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Job Estimators template, designed for seamless project planning and management for construction projects!

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan For Job Estimators

Congratulations on your new role as a job estimator! Starting a new job can be overwhelming, but by creating and following a 30-60-90 day plan, you can set yourself up for success. This structured approach will help you impress your hiring manager, showcase your skills, and hit the ground running in your new position.

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by carefully reviewing the job description, understanding the company's goals, and having a clear understanding of what is expected from you as a job estimator. This will help you tailor your plan to meet and exceed these expectations from day one.

For the Hiring Manager:

Share detailed information about the responsibilities, key performance indicators (KPIs), and any specific projects or targets that you expect the job estimator to achieve in the initial 30, 60, and 90 days. Clear communication ensures alignment and success.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to list and track both short-term and long-term objectives.

2. Plan Your Learning Curve

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the company's estimating software, processes, and standards. Identify key team members and stakeholders to connect with for knowledge transfer and support.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide access to necessary training materials, introduce the employee to key team members, and set up regular check-ins to track progress and offer guidance. Support the learning process to ensure a smooth transition.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to gather training resources and notes for quick reference.

3. Establish Relationships

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, aim to build strong relationships with colleagues, project managers, and other relevant stakeholders. Collaboration and effective communication are key to success in this role.

For the Hiring Manager:

Facilitate introductions to team members, arrange networking opportunities, and encourage open communication channels to foster a positive working environment. Teamwork is crucial for successful project estimation.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out team members and their roles for easy reference.

4. Set Performance Goals

For the Employee:

By the 60-day mark, set specific performance goals aligned with the company's objectives. These could include achieving accurate estimates within set timelines, increasing bid success rates, or enhancing cost-saving strategies.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide feedback on the employee's progress, offer guidance on goal-setting, and ensure that the performance objectives are challenging yet achievable. Regular performance reviews will help track progress.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to create visual representations of key metrics and performance goals.

5. Drive Continuous Improvement

For the Employee:

In the final 30 days, focus on implementing feedback received, refining estimating techniques, and contributing innovative ideas to improve processes. Strive for continuous improvement to add value to projects.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage creativity and innovation, recognize achievements, and support the employee in implementing process improvements. Celebrate milestones and successes to boost morale and motivation.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for performance reviews, feedback sessions, and milestone celebrations.

By following this structured 30-60-90 day plan, both job estimators and hiring managers can ensure a smooth onboarding process, effective skill development, and successful project estimation outcomes. Embrace the journey, stay focused on your goals, and enjoy the growth opportunities that lie ahead. Best of luck in your new role!