Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan as an Insurance Broker can set you up for success right from the start.

To the employee: Leverage this template to outline your goals, strategies, and action steps for the first three months, setting yourself up for success in your new role.

To the hiring manager: This template provides a structured approach for tracking the onboarding progress of your new insurance brokers, ensuring a smooth transition into their roles and alignment with company goals.

When starting a new role as an insurance broker, having a clear plan in place can set you up for success. Here are four steps for both the hiring manager and the new employee to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Insurance Brokers template in ClickUp:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Customize the template

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to tailor the 30-60-90 Day Plan template to align with the specific goals and expectations you have for the new insurance broker. Customize the plan to reflect the key performance indicators (KPIs) and milestones you expect the broker to achieve within the first 90 days.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to define and set measurable objectives for the new employee.

2. Share the plan

Once the plan is customized, share it with the new insurance broker during the onboarding process. Walk them through each phase of the plan, highlighting the objectives, tasks, and goals they should focus on during the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to easily share the plan with the new employee and ensure alignment from day one.

For the New Employee:

3. Dive into learning

During the initial 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the insurance industry. Dive into learning about the company's products, services, target market, and competitive landscape. Take the time to understand the sales process and familiarize yourself with internal tools and systems.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a comprehensive document where you can compile all the information you gather during your learning phase.

4. Build your network

As you progress into the 60 and 90-day milestones, shift your focus towards building and expanding your network within the insurance industry. Connect with colleagues, mentors, clients, and industry professionals to gain insights, seek guidance, and establish strong relationships that can support your success in the role.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to manage your networking activities and ensure you're dedicating ample time to building valuable connections.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new insurance broker can effectively leverage the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Insurance Brokers template in ClickUp to facilitate a smooth onboarding process and set the stage for a successful career transition.