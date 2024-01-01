Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!

Starting a new role in Human Resources can be both exciting and overwhelming. Setting clear expectations and milestones during your first three months on the job is crucial for your success—and that's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists comes in!

For the employee: Easily track progress, access resources, and understand expectations at each stage of the onboarding journey.

For the hiring manager: Efficiently manage and monitor the onboarding process to ensure a smooth transition and integration for new employees.

Setting up new employees for success is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new team member. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists template offers:

Absolutely, here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

Hiring Manager: Work closely with the new HR Specialist to clearly outline the expectations for the role in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, projects, and goals to set a solid foundation for success.

New Employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand their expectations fully. Use Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where you can both outline and align on the goals for each phase.

2. Learn the Organization

Hiring Manager: Provide the new HR Specialist with resources to understand the company's culture, policies, and procedures. Offer insights into the team dynamics, key stakeholders, and any ongoing projects.

New Employee: Dive deep into learning about the organization's culture, values, and structure. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out key departments, projects, and team members for better understanding.

3. Develop Relationships

Hiring Manager: Facilitate introductions to key team members, department heads, and other stakeholders within the organization. Encourage networking and collaboration to build strong working relationships.

New Employee: Proactively engage with colleagues and team members to establish strong relationships. Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule one-on-one meetings with key stakeholders for a more personalized interaction.

4. Set SMART Goals

Hiring Manager: Work together to define Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. Ensure that the goals align with the overall HR department objectives.

New Employee: Collaborate with your hiring manager to set SMART goals that challenge you and contribute to the HR department's success. Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to track your progress and stay motivated throughout the plan.

5. Track Progress and Adjust

Hiring Manager: Regularly review the progress of the HR Specialist against the set goals. Provide constructive feedback, support, and resources to help them succeed. Be open to adjusting the plan as needed.

New Employee: Continuously track your progress, achievements, and challenges throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your accomplishments, identify areas for improvement, and stay on course to meet your goals.