Starting a new role in Human Resources can be both exciting and overwhelming. Setting clear expectations and milestones during your first three months on the job is crucial for your success—and that's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists comes in!
This template helps you, as the new employee:
- Establish goals and objectives for your initial months
- Align with the company's values and mission
- Track progress and showcase your impact to the team
For hiring managers, this template ensures you:
- Set transparent expectations for your new HR specialist
- Provide a roadmap for success and growth
- Monitor progress and offer support along the way
Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!
Human Resources Specialists 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists benefits both the hiring manager and the new employee by:
- Setting clear expectations: New hires know exactly what is expected of them, and managers have a roadmap for success.
- Facilitating onboarding: Smooth transition periods lead to quicker productivity and engagement.
- Aligning with company goals: Everyone is on the same page, ensuring work is purposeful and contributes to overall objectives.
- Tracking progress: Regular milestones help monitor achievements and identify areas for growth.
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Human Resources Specialists
Setting up new employees for success is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new team member. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists template offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress easily with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure everyone is on the same page
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and keep track of the new employee's progress
- Custom Views: Access different views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline the onboarding process and provide a comprehensive overview
For the hiring manager: Efficiently manage and monitor the onboarding process to ensure a smooth transition and integration for new employees.
For the employee: Easily track progress, access resources, and understand expectations at each stage of the onboarding journey.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Human Resources Specialists
Absolutely, here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Specialists:
1. Collaborate on Expectations
Hiring Manager: Work closely with the new HR Specialist to clearly outline the expectations for the role in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, projects, and goals to set a solid foundation for success.
New Employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand their expectations fully. Use Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where you can both outline and align on the goals for each phase.
2. Learn the Organization
Hiring Manager: Provide the new HR Specialist with resources to understand the company's culture, policies, and procedures. Offer insights into the team dynamics, key stakeholders, and any ongoing projects.
New Employee: Dive deep into learning about the organization's culture, values, and structure. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out key departments, projects, and team members for better understanding.
3. Develop Relationships
Hiring Manager: Facilitate introductions to key team members, department heads, and other stakeholders within the organization. Encourage networking and collaboration to build strong working relationships.
New Employee: Proactively engage with colleagues and team members to establish strong relationships. Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule one-on-one meetings with key stakeholders for a more personalized interaction.
4. Set SMART Goals
Hiring Manager: Work together to define Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. Ensure that the goals align with the overall HR department objectives.
New Employee: Collaborate with your hiring manager to set SMART goals that challenge you and contribute to the HR department's success. Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to track your progress and stay motivated throughout the plan.
5. Track Progress and Adjust
Hiring Manager: Regularly review the progress of the HR Specialist against the set goals. Provide constructive feedback, support, and resources to help them succeed. Be open to adjusting the plan as needed.
New Employee: Continuously track your progress, achievements, and challenges throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your accomplishments, identify areas for improvement, and stay on course to meet your goals.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Human Resources Specialists 30-60-90 Day Plan
Human resources specialists and new employees can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth onboarding process and set clear goals for the first three months on the job.
To get started, add the template to your Workspace and designate the appropriate location.
Next, invite all relevant team members, including the hiring manager and the new employee, to collaborate effectively.
Here's how you can make the most of this template:
- Utilize the "References" view to access important documents and resources for onboarding.
- The "Onboarding Board" view helps you visualize the onboarding process and track progress.
- Use the "Chat" view to communicate seamlessly with team members and address any questions or concerns.
- The "Calendar" view allows you to schedule important meetings, training sessions, and check-ins.
- Start with the "Start here" view to understand the onboarding process and get acquainted with the tasks ahead.
- Create a detailed "Onboarding Plan" to outline specific goals, tasks, and deadlines for each phase.
- Track progress in the "Onboarding Progress" view to ensure tasks are completed on time and milestones are achieved.
Customize the template by assigning team members responsible for each task in the "Who's in charge" field and specifying the current onboarding stage in the "Onboarding Stage" field.
By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new employee can collaborate effectively, set clear expectations, and ensure a successful onboarding experience.