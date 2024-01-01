Whether you're the hiring manager or the new HR rockstar, this template ensures a smooth onboarding process and a roadmap for early wins. Get ready to make an impact from day one!

Starting a new role as an HR Generalist? Feeling the pressure to hit the ground running while impressing your new team? The ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Generalists template is your secret weapon for a successful transition!

Crafting a strategic 30-60-90 Day Plan for Human Resources Generalists sets the stage for a successful transition into a new role, benefiting both the employee and the hiring manager. Here's how this template can make a difference:

Absolutely! Here's a comprehensive guide on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Human Resources Generalists. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee stepping into this role, these steps will help you navigate the first crucial months with confidence.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Communicate with the new HR Generalist on the specific goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Provide details on key projects, training, and tasks that need to be accomplished within each timeframe.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and assign clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Regular Check-ins

Schedule regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, address questions, and offer support. These touchpoints are essential for tracking progress, addressing challenges, and ensuring alignment with organizational goals.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up recurring check-in meetings with the new HR Generalist.

3. Provide Necessary Resources

Equip the HR Generalist with the tools, access, and training needed to fulfill their responsibilities effectively. This includes access to HR systems, relevant documents, and training materials.

Leverage Integrations in ClickUp to connect relevant HR resources and training materials for easy access.

For the New Employee:

4. Dive into Learning

During the first 30 days, focus on learning about the company culture, HR processes, policies, and key stakeholders. Engage with team members, shadow HR activities, and immerse yourself in understanding the organization's structure.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize and track your learning progress with different HR processes and policies.

5. Drive Initiatives

In the next 30 days, take the lead on small projects or tasks within the HR department. Apply your knowledge, contribute ideas, and start implementing improvements where possible. This is the phase to showcase your capabilities and make a visible impact.

Employ Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive HR tasks and free up time for more strategic initiatives.

6. Strategic Planning

As you approach the 90-day mark, shift your focus to strategic planning. Identify areas for long-term improvement, propose innovative HR solutions, and align your goals with the company's broader objectives. This phase is about demonstrating your vision and value as an HR Generalist.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track key performance indicators and showcase your strategic HR plans effectively.