Starting a new teaching role can be both exciting and overwhelming for graphic design professors and hiring managers alike. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Graphic Design Professors template on ClickUp is the secret weapon for a seamless onboarding experience.

Transitioning into a new role as a graphic design professor can be both exciting and challenging. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Graphic Design Professors offers a structured approach for a seamless onboarding experience, benefiting both the hiring manager and the new employee by:

New Employees: Stay organized and informed throughout your onboarding journey by utilizing custom fields and different views to manage tasks effectively and track your progress seamlessly.

Hiring Managers: Easily track and manage the onboarding progress of graphic design professors with clear statuses, custom fields, and various views for efficient monitoring and support.

Excited to dive into your new role as a Graphic Design Professor? Here’s a comprehensive guide to using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp that will help you hit the ground running and impress your students and peers right from the start.

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Employee: Take the time to carefully review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your hiring manager. Understand what is expected from you in terms of designing coursework, engaging with students, and contributing to the department’s success.For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline your expectations for the new Graphic Design Professor. Make sure the goals set align with the department’s objectives and provide clarity on what success looks like at the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Develop Your Curriculum

For the Employee: Start planning your curriculum for the first 30 days. Outline the topics you’ll cover, assignments you’ll give, and projects you’ll initiate.For the Hiring Manager: Provide the necessary resources and support for the professor to develop a curriculum that meets the standards of the institution and keeps students engaged.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on curriculum development.

3. Engage with Students

For the Employee: Plan activities to engage with your students from day one. Whether it's through interactive lectures, design workshops, or one-on-one feedback sessions, make sure to create a welcoming and inclusive learning environment.For the Hiring Manager: Ensure the professor has access to the tools and platforms needed to effectively engage with students, provide feedback, and foster a positive learning experience.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to schedule student engagement activities.

4. Seek Feedback

For the Employee: Regularly seek feedback from your students and colleagues to understand what’s working well and where you can make improvements.For the Hiring Manager: Encourage a culture of feedback within the department to support the professor in their growth and development.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to gather feedback from students and faculty.

5. Reflect and Adjust

For the Employee: Reflect on your progress at the end of each 30-day period. Identify areas of improvement, celebrate successes, and adjust your strategies for the upcoming month.For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins to discuss progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan to ensure success.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and analyze results.

6. Set Long-Term Goals

For the Employee: Start thinking about your long-term goals beyond the first 90 days. Consider how you can continue to grow as a professor and contribute to the department's success.For the Hiring Manager: Support the professor in setting long-term career goals and provide opportunities for professional development and advancement within the institution.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set ambitious yet achievable long-term goals for the professor.