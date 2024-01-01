30-60-90 Day Plan For Financial Risk Analysts

Get ahead in your new role with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template—it's the key to unlocking your success!

Congratulations on your new role as a Financial Risk Analyst! Creating and following a 30-60-90 Day Plan is crucial for your success in this position. Whether you're the new employee or the hiring manager, these steps will help you set clear expectations, track progress, and ensure a smooth transition.

1. Kick-off Meeting

As the hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Financial Risk Analyst to introduce them to the team, discuss the company's culture, values, and goals, and provide an overview of the role's responsibilities. For the new employee, actively participate, ask questions, and take notes to better understand the expectations and objectives.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and manage the kick-off meeting efficiently.

2. Research and Training

For the employee, spend the first 30 days diving deep into researching the company's financial risk profile, understanding current risk management strategies, and undergoing any necessary training sessions. As the hiring manager, provide access to relevant resources, assign mentors, and ensure the employee has the tools needed to excel.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and share important training materials and research findings.

3. Goal Setting

Within the first 60 days, collaborate with the new Financial Risk Analyst to set specific, measurable goals for the upcoming quarter. Ensure these goals align with the company's risk management objectives and the employee's career development. As the employee, seek feedback, clarify expectations, and propose realistic targets.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for tracking progress.

4. Risk Analysis Projects

Start working on real risk analysis projects by the 90-day mark. The new Financial Risk Analyst should begin applying their knowledge and skills to identify, assess, and mitigate financial risks within the organization. The hiring manager should provide opportunities for hands-on experience and offer guidance when needed.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to plan and visualize the timeline for completing risk analysis projects.

5. Performance Review

Schedule a performance review meeting around day 90 to evaluate the Financial Risk Analyst's progress, discuss achievements, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. This meeting is an opportunity for both parties to align expectations, celebrate successes, and plan for future growth.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for performance review meetings and follow-ups.

6. Continuous Improvement

Encourage ongoing learning, professional development, and feedback exchange beyond the initial 90 days. As the employee, take ownership of your career growth by seeking new challenges and opportunities. As the hiring manager, support continuous improvement by offering training programs, mentorship, and growth opportunities within the organization.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress, monitor performance metrics, and identify areas for improvement for both the employee and the hiring manager.

By following these steps, the new Financial Risk Analyst can establish a solid foundation, contribute effectively to the team, and grow in their role, while the hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and foster a culture of continuous improvement.