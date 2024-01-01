Starting a new role as a daycare aide can be both exciting and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Daycare Aides, both hiring managers and new employees can kickstart their journey on the right foot!

For hiring managers, this template helps you:

Set clear expectations and goals for your new daycare aide

Provide a structured roadmap for their first 30, 60, and 90 days

Ensure a smooth onboarding process for seamless integration

New daycare aides benefit by:

Having a clear understanding of expectations and objectives

Tracking their progress and accomplishments effectively

Feeling supported and empowered to excel in their new role

Gear up for success from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides!