30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides

  • Great for beginners
  • Ready-to-use, fully customizable Subcategory
  • Get started in seconds
Template Level
BeginnerIntermediateAdvanced
slide 1
"With the help of this practical 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides, you can level up your productivity and organization."

Starting a new role as a daycare aide can be both exciting and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Daycare Aides, both hiring managers and new employees can kickstart their journey on the right foot!

For hiring managers, this template helps you:

  • Set clear expectations and goals for your new daycare aide
  • Provide a structured roadmap for their first 30, 60, and 90 days
  • Ensure a smooth onboarding process for seamless integration

New daycare aides benefit by:

  • Having a clear understanding of expectations and objectives
  • Tracking their progress and accomplishments effectively
  • Feeling supported and empowered to excel in their new role

Gear up for success from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides!

Daycare Aide 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits

Welcome to Your New Role as a Daycare Aide!

Embarking on this new journey as a daycare aide comes with a roadmap tailored for your success. For both the hiring manager and the new employee, the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides offers a multitude of benefits:

  • For the Hiring Manager:

    • Streamlined onboarding process for new hires
    • Clear communication of expectations and goals
    • Structured guidance for assessing the employee's progress
    • Ensures alignment with the daycare's mission and values

  • For the Employee:

    • Detailed roadmap for learning and growth in the role
    • Clear understanding of short-term and long-term goals
    • Opportunity to showcase skills and progress to the manager
    • Increased confidence and sense of accomplishment at each milestone

Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides

For both hiring managers and new daycare aides, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides template offers a comprehensive structure for successful onboarding:

  • Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clarity and accountability throughout the onboarding process
  • Custom Fields: Capture essential information with custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage, facilitating smooth communication and clear responsibilities
  • Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline the onboarding journey
  • Collaboration Tools: Communicate effectively, set clear goals, and monitor progress with features like Chat, Calendar, and Onboarding Progress tracking to foster a seamless onboarding experience.

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Daycare Aides

Starting a new role as a daycare aide can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow this 30-60-90 Day Plan for Daycare Aides:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Day 1-30: Orientation and Training

  • Tasks:
    • Use Tasks in ClickUp to assign orientation modules and training sessions.
    • Create recurring tasks for daily check-ins to ensure the new daycare aide is settling in well.
  • Goals:
    • Familiarize the new hire with daycare policies, procedures, and safety guidelines.
    • Ensure the aide understands their daily responsibilities and the expectations for their role.

For the New Employee:

1. Day 1-30: Soak Up Knowledge

  • Tasks:
    • Utilize ClickUp's Docs feature to read through daycare handbooks and manuals.
    • Attend training sessions diligently to learn about childcare best practices.
  • Goals:
    • Understand the daycare's mission, values, and the children's daily routines.
    • Build rapport with colleagues and children to create a welcoming environment.

For the Hiring Manager:

2. Day 31-60: Hands-On Experience

  • Tasks:
    • Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark key progress points during this period.
    • Encourage the aide to shadow experienced staff and practice hands-on childcare tasks.
  • Goals:
    • Allow the daycare aide to independently handle basic tasks under supervision.
    • Provide feedback on performance and guide them on areas for improvement.

For the New Employee:

2. Day 31-60: Show Your Skills

  • Tasks:
    • Document your progress and challenges in ClickUp's Table view to reflect on your growth.
    • Take the initiative to assist with activities and engage with children.
  • Goals:
    • Demonstrate an understanding of childcare protocols and safety measures.
    • Proactively seek feedback to enhance your caregiving skills.

For the Hiring Manager:

3. Day 61-90: Building Independence

  • Tasks:
    • Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule performance evaluations and progress reviews.
    • Assign projects that allow the aide to showcase their creativity and initiative.
  • Goals:
    • Evaluate the aide's ability to work independently and handle challenging situations.
    • Provide opportunities for professional growth and advancement within the daycare.

For the New Employee:

3. Day 61-90: Shine Bright

  • Tasks:
    • Set personal development goals using ClickUp's Goals feature to track your achievements.
    • Collaborate with colleagues to plan educational and recreational activities for children.
  • Goals:
    • Exhibit confidence in managing childcare duties and adapting to changing circumstances.
    • Seek mentorship from senior staff to enhance your skills and knowledge in early childhood education.

By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and the new daycare aide can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and foster a nurturing environment for children.

Get Started with ClickUp’s Daycare Aide 30-60-90 Day Plan

Daycare supervisors and new daycare aides can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to streamline the onboarding process and set clear expectations for the first three months of employment.

To get started, follow these steps:

  1. Add Template: Sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace, specifying the location for application.
  2. Invite Team Members: Collaborate by inviting relevant team members to the Workspace.
  3. Utilize Custom Fields: Define responsibilities with "Who's in charge" and track progress with "Onboarding Stage."
  4. Organize Tasks: Utilize the four statuses—Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client—to track progress effectively.
  5. Leverage Views:
    • Use the References View for quick access to important information.
    • Plan and track onboarding tasks in the Onboarding Board View.
    • Communicate efficiently in the Chat View.
    • Stay organized with the Calendar View.
    • Start with the Start Here View for a clear roadmap.
    • Monitor the overall Onboarding Plan in the dedicated view.
    • Track progress in the Onboarding Progress View for a comprehensive overview.

Related Templates

Template details

Free forever with 100MB storage

icon of life preserver ring

Free training & 24-hours support

icon of a shield

Serious about security & privacy

icon of a odometer

Highest levels of uptime the last 12 months