30-60-90 Day Plan For Expanded Functions Dental Assistants

Take the guesswork out of your new role and set yourself up for success from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Starting a new role as an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. But fear not, because ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template is here to guide you through your first crucial months with confidence and clarity!

Embarking on a new role as an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant can be exciting yet overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan template is the perfect tool for both hiring managers and employees, offering a roadmap to success by:

This template fosters a seamless onboarding experience by providing a structured roadmap and clear visibility into tasks for both the hiring manager and the new dental assistant.

For both the hiring manager and the new expanded functions dental assistant, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a comprehensive tool to streamline onboarding and track progress effectively:

Embarking on a new role as an Expanded Functions Dental Assistant can be both exciting and challenging. Setting yourself up for success with a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running. Here's how both you and your hiring manager can make the most of this template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on Establishing Objectives

For the Employee: Start by working closely with your hiring manager to define clear objectives for each phase of the plan. Take this opportunity to align your goals with the expectations of the role and ensure you're both on the same page regarding priorities.

For the Hiring Manager: Use a Doc in ClickUp to outline the key objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Share this document with the new employee to foster transparency and open communication from day one.

2. Set Up Tasks and Milestones

For the Employee: Break down these objectives into actionable tasks and milestones that you can achieve within the designated timeframes. Organize your responsibilities, training sessions, and skill development goals to ensure a smooth transition into your new role.

For the Hiring Manager: Utilize the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visually map out the tasks and milestones for each phase of the plan. This will provide a clear timeline for the employee's progress and help track their development.

3. Regular Check-ins and Progress Updates

For the Employee: Stay proactive by scheduling regular check-in meetings with your hiring manager to discuss your progress, address any challenges, and seek feedback. Use these sessions to reflect on your achievements and adapt your approach if needed.

For the Hiring Manager: Leverage Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for check-in meetings and progress updates. This will help maintain a consistent communication flow and ensure that both parties are aligned throughout the onboarding process.

4. Review, Reflect, and Plan Ahead

For the Employee: At the end of each phase, take the time to review your accomplishments, reflect on your learning experiences, and identify areas for improvement. Use this reflection to inform your goals and action plan for the upcoming phase.

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the employee to share their reflections and insights using the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp. This collaborative space can facilitate discussions on progress, challenges, and adjustments needed for the next phase of the plan.