30-60-90 Day Plan For International Student Counselors

Congratulations on your new role as an International Student Counselor! Whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager, using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp can help you kickstart this journey. Here are 6 steps to guide you through the process:

1. Understand the role and expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the responsibilities, goals, and expectations for the International Student Counselor position. Ensure that the new hire understands the vision for the role and how it contributes to the overall success of the team.

For the new employee: Dive deep into the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided and familiarize yourself with the objectives set for each phase. Understand how your role impacts the organization's goals and the expectations set by the hiring manager.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and align expectations from day one.

2. Establish connections and gather information

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new employee to the team, key stakeholders, and provide access to necessary resources. Share insights into the current status of the International Student Counseling program and any ongoing projects.

For the new employee: Schedule meetings with team members, other counselors, and relevant departments to build relationships and gather information about current students, programs, and procedures.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule these important introductory meetings.

3. Develop a comprehensive student support strategy

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new employee to create a student support strategy that aligns with the organization's values and objectives. Discuss potential challenges and opportunities in supporting international students.

For the new employee: Work with the hiring manager to outline a detailed student support plan for the first 30 days, focusing on building trust, understanding student needs, and establishing effective communication channels.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp to brainstorm and map out the student support strategy.

4. Implement communication and outreach initiatives

For the hiring manager: Support the new employee in creating communication templates, outreach plans, and strategies to engage with international students effectively. Provide guidance on maintaining cultural sensitivity and inclusivity.

For the new employee: Start reaching out to students, organizing information sessions, and setting up communication channels to offer support and guidance. Begin building rapport and trust with students.

Use Email in ClickUp to streamline communication efforts with students and other team members.

5. Monitor progress and assess outcomes

For the hiring manager: Regularly check in with the new employee to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges. Evaluate the effectiveness of the student support strategy and make adjustments as needed.

For the new employee: Keep track of your activities, student interactions, and feedback received. Continuously assess the impact of your initiatives and make note of successful approaches for future reference.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and track key performance indicators.

6. Set goals and plan for the future

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new employee to set long-term goals beyond the first 90 days. Discuss professional development opportunities, career progression, and potential areas for growth within the organization.

For the new employee: Reflect on your achievements and experiences during the initial 90 days. Work with the hiring manager to establish new goals, refine strategies, and plan for continuous improvement in supporting international students.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set new objectives and create a roadmap for future success.

By following these steps and leveraging the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new International Student Counselor can ensure a smooth transition and lay a solid foundation for success. Good luck on this exciting journey!