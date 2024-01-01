Ready to streamline your onboarding process and appraisal assignments? Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Whether you're the hiring manager looking to onboard efficiently or the new appraiser ready to hit the ground running, ClickUp's template has everything you need to excel in the world of estate appraisals!

Starting a new role as a real estate appraiser can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both hiring managers and new employees can set the stage for success from day one! This template empowers appraisers to:

Starting a new role as an estate appraiser can be daunting, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both hiring managers and employees can benefit in multiple ways:

For the Hiring Manager and New Employee:

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Estate Appraisers template, designed to streamline your workflow and enhance client satisfaction from day one!

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Estate Appraisers is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new employee to align expectations and set a clear path for success. By following these steps, you can ensure a smooth onboarding process and establish a strong foundation for productivity and growth in the role.

1. Kick-off Meeting

As the new Estate Appraiser, schedule a kick-off meeting with your hiring manager within the first week. Use this time to discuss the expectations, goals, and key responsibilities of the role. This meeting is essential for setting a strong foundation and understanding the priorities of the estate appraisal process.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline the objectives and key results discussed during the kick-off meeting.

2. Learning and Training

During the initial 30 days, focus on learning the company's appraisal procedures, tools, and software systems. Take advantage of any training sessions, shadowing opportunities, or resources available to become familiar with the estate appraisal process and industry standards.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track your progress in learning new procedures and systems effectively.

3. Client Interactions

By the 60-day mark, start engaging in client interactions under the guidance of your manager. Practice communicating appraisal results, addressing client concerns, and building rapport. These interactions are crucial for developing your client management skills and understanding client expectations.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to draft client communication drafts and seek feedback from your manager.

4. Process Improvement

As you approach the 90-day mark, identify areas where you can improve the estate appraisal process. Propose efficiency enhancements, suggest technology upgrades, or streamline documentation procedures. Present your ideas to your manager for feedback and approval.

Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to automate repetitive tasks and increase productivity in your estate appraisal process.

5. Performance Review

Schedule a performance review meeting with your hiring manager at the end of the 90 days. Reflect on your progress, discuss achievements, and set new goals for the upcoming months. This review is an opportunity to receive feedback, address any concerns, and align on future expectations.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your performance metrics and achievements for a comprehensive review discussion.

6. Goal Setting

Collaborate with your hiring manager to set long-term goals and objectives beyond the initial 90 days. Establish a roadmap for your career growth within the estate appraisal field and align on strategies to achieve those milestones together.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for your career progression as an Estate Appraiser.