30-60-90 Day Plan For Licensed Practical And Licensed Vocational Nurses

Starting a new role as a licensed practical or vocational nurse? Or perhaps you're the hiring manager looking to set your new team member up for success? Look no further than ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template designed specifically for LPNs and LVNs! This template empowers both employees and managers by helping them: Set clear goals, responsibilities, and tasks for the critical first months of employment

Ensure a seamless transition into the new role, fostering effective performance from day one

Get started today with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template for LPNs and LVNs—because a well-structured plan is the first step towards a rewarding career in nursing!

Licensed Practical And Licensed Vocational Nurses 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits

Setting clear expectations from day one, ensuring alignment between the hiring manager and the new employee

Providing a roadmap for professional growth and development, enhancing job satisfaction and engagement

Helping the new employee prioritize tasks and responsibilities, leading to increased productivity and efficiency

Facilitating open communication between the hiring manager and the employee, fostering a supportive and collaborative work environment

Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Licensed Practical And Licensed Vocational Nurses

As a licensed practical or licensed vocational nurse, the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp is an essential tool for both you and your hiring manager for a successful onboarding process: Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure clear communication and task management

Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and keep track of progress during the onboarding process

Custom Views: Access different views such as References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to streamline communication, task assignment, and progress tracking

Collaboration: Foster collaboration between the hiring manager and the new employee with features like Chat, Calendar, and Onboarding Progress to ensure a smooth transition and effective performance from day one.

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Licensed Practical And Licensed Vocational Nurses

Congratulations on your new role as a Licensed Practical or Licensed Vocational Nurse! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps to create and execute a successful 30-60-90 Day Plan using ClickUp: 1. Collaborate on the Plan For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to collaborate on the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Schedule a kickoff meeting to discuss goals, expectations, and key milestones for the first three months. This collaboration lays the foundation for alignment and success moving forward. For Hiring Managers: Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document outlining the plan and goals.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document outlining the plan and goals. For Employees: Access the shared Doc to review and provide input on the plan during the kickoff meeting. 2. Define Specific Objectives During the first 30 days, focus on training, orientation, and getting acquainted with the team and processes. In the following 30 days, aim to increase productivity and take on more responsibilities. Finally, in the last 30 days, demonstrate your ability to work independently, contribute to projects, and show growth. For Hiring Managers: Outline specific objectives and key activities for each phase in the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

Outline specific objectives and key activities for each phase in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. For Employees: Review and understand the objectives for each phase to track progress effectively. 3. Track Progress and Adjust Regular check-ins are essential to monitor progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan. Both the hiring manager and the employee should actively participate in these check-ins to ensure alignment and address any challenges or opportunities that arise. For Hiring Managers: Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for check-in meetings and track progress.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for check-in meetings and track progress. For Employees: Update the progress in ClickUp and prepare questions or discussion points for check-in meetings. 4. Evaluate and Plan for the Future At the end of the 90 days, conduct a comprehensive review of the employee's performance, accomplishments, and areas for improvement. Celebrate successes and discuss future goals and development opportunities to keep the momentum going beyond the initial plan. For Hiring Managers: Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance data and identify areas for growth.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance data and identify areas for growth. For Employees: Reflect on achievements and discuss career development goals with the hiring manager for continued success.

Get Started with ClickUp’s Licensed Practical And Licensed Vocational Nurses 30-60-90 Day Plan

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to seamlessly transition into their new role and set clear goals for their first three months of employment. To get started, sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Ensure you select the appropriate Space or location for this template. Next, invite relevant team members and the new employee to collaborate on the plan. Here's how both the hiring manager and the new employee can utilize this template effectively: Utilize the References View to access important documents and resources for onboarding

Use the Onboarding Board View to visually track progress and tasks

Communicate efficiently using the Chat View to discuss any questions or updates

Plan out important dates and milestones in the Calendar View

Get started with the Start here View to kick off the onboarding process smoothly

Create a detailed Onboarding Plan in the designated view

Track progress in the Onboarding Progress View to ensure tasks are completed on time Customize the template by: Assigning tasks to team members and designating responsibilities in the Who's in Charge custom field

Tracking the onboarding stage of each task in the Onboarding Stage custom field This template will help both parties stay organized, communicate effectively, and ensure a successful onboarding process.

