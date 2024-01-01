Ready to excel in your role as an Electronic Resources Librarian? Let ClickUp's template guide your success today!

Transitioning into a new role as an Electronic Resources Librarian can be both exciting and overwhelming. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Electronic Resources Librarians in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the employee starting the role can ensure a smooth onboarding process and set the stage for future success. Here are four essential steps to guide you through the process:

1. Collaborate on expectations

Hiring Manager:

Initiate a meeting with the new Electronic Resources Librarian to discuss the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Clearly communicate the goals, key projects, and performance metrics that align with the overall objectives of the library.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline specific targets for each milestone, ensuring alignment between the hiring manager's expectations and the librarian's understanding.

Employee:

Engage actively during the meeting and seek clarity on the goals and expectations set by the hiring manager. Take notes and ask questions to ensure a comprehensive understanding of what is required to succeed in the role.

2. Develop a Training Plan

Hiring Manager:

Create a structured training plan that includes introductions to key team members, familiarization with library systems, and training on specific electronic resources management tools.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, meetings, and onboarding activities for the new Electronic Resources Librarian.

Employee:

Proactively engage in training sessions, take notes, and seek clarification on any aspects of the training that may be unclear. Use the resources provided by the hiring manager to build a solid foundation of knowledge and skills required for the role.

3. Set Milestones and Review Points

Hiring Manager:

Establish clear milestones at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to track progress and assess performance. Schedule regular review points to provide feedback, address any challenges, and make necessary adjustments to the plan.

Leverage the Milestones feature in ClickUp to set specific checkpoints and review dates to monitor progress effectively.

Employee:

Stay focused on achieving the milestones set by the hiring manager. Keep track of your progress, seek feedback proactively, and be open to making adjustments to your approach based on the feedback received.

4. Evaluate and Adapt

Hiring Manager:

At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, conduct thorough evaluations of the Electronic Resources Librarian's performance. Recognize achievements, provide constructive feedback, and make collaborative decisions on adapting the plan for the next phase.

Use the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and track progress over time for informed decision-making.

Employee:

Reflect on your performance at each milestone, celebrate achievements, and take note of areas for improvement. Actively participate in performance discussions with the hiring manager and be prepared to adapt your approach based on feedback received.

By following these steps and leveraging the features of ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new Electronic Resources Librarian can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful transition and establish a solid foundation for growth and development in the role.