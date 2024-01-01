Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, leverage this template to kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity. Let's make those first 90 days count! 🚀

Starting a new role as a dental technician or welcoming one to your team? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Dental Technicians on ClickUp is your secret weapon for a seamless onboarding experience and a successful start! This template allows you to:

Ensuring a successful onboarding process for dental technicians is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new employee. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Dental Technicians offers a structured approach to the first three months on the job, benefiting both parties by:

For the hiring manager, this template offers a comprehensive structure to guide new employees through their initial months. Simultaneously, for the dental technician, it provides a roadmap for achieving success within the organization.

As a dental technician joining the team or a hiring manager guiding a new employee, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Dental Technicians template offers a structured approach to onboarding and goal setting with:

Starting a new role as a Dental Technician can be both exciting and overwhelming for both the hiring manager and the new employee. To ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful start in the position, follow these six steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Customize the Template

As the hiring manager, your first step is to customize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp according to the specific responsibilities, goals, and expectations of the Dental Technician role. Tailoring the plan will help set clear objectives and milestones for the new employee to achieve.

Use the customizable features in ClickUp, such as custom fields, to adjust the template to align with the role requirements.

2. Schedule an Onboarding Meeting

Before the new Dental Technician starts, schedule an onboarding meeting to introduce them to the team, provide an overview of the practice, and discuss the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This meeting is crucial for establishing open communication and setting expectations from the beginning.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and manage the onboarding meeting efficiently.

3. Review and Discuss the Plan

During the onboarding meeting, review the 30-60-90 Day Plan with the new Dental Technician. Discuss the goals, tasks, and key milestones outlined in the plan to ensure alignment and clarity. Encourage questions and feedback to foster a collaborative and supportive environment.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to share and discuss the plan document during the onboarding meeting.

For the New Employee:

4. Study the Plan

As the new Dental Technician, carefully review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your hiring manager. Understand the objectives, deadlines, and expectations set for each phase of the plan. Take note of any questions or areas where you may need clarification.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and deadlines for each phase of the plan.

5. Set Short-Term Goals

Within the first 30 days, identify specific short-term goals and tasks that you aim to accomplish. Break down larger milestones into actionable steps and prioritize tasks based on their importance and impact on the overall plan.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create cards for each short-term goal and track your progress visually.

6. Seek Feedback and Adjust

Throughout the 30-60-90 Day period, actively seek feedback from your manager, colleagues, and patients. Use the feedback to adjust and refine your approach, tasks, and goals as needed. Be open to learning and adapting to ensure continuous improvement.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind yourself to seek feedback at key intervals and make necessary adjustments to your plan.