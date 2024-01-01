Starting a new conference planning manager role can be overwhelming yet exciting for both the incoming employee and the hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planning Managers template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity.
For the hiring manager:
- Easily track the progress and alignment of the new hire's goals with the organization's objectives
- Provide structured guidance for the onboarding process and performance evaluation
- Ensure a smooth transition and integration of the new team member into the conference planning team
For the employee:
- Strategically plan out your objectives and tasks for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Seamlessly collaborate with team members and stakeholders for successful event execution
- Stay organized and focused on achieving milestones for a seamless conference planning experience
Conference Planning Manager 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
This structured roadmap sets you up for success from day one and helps hiring managers and new employees alike by:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Providing clear visibility into the new hire's goals and strategies for conference planning
- Ensuring alignment between the manager's expectations and the employee's planned tasks at each stage
- Facilitating regular check-ins and progress tracking for a smooth onboarding experience
For the New Employee:
- Establishing a solid foundation for understanding conference objectives and securing necessary resources within the first 30 days
- Streamlining the process of organizing logistics and coordinating tasks effectively during days 31-60
- Guiding seamless execution of the conference with detailed plans and milestones in the final 90 days
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Conference Planning Managers
Starting a new role as a Conference Planning Manager is exciting but can be overwhelming. ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planning Managers template offers a structured approach for a successful start:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clarity on tasks at every stage
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively
- Custom Views: Access different views such as References, Onboarding Board, Calendar, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and focused throughout the planning process
- Detailed Plan: Break down goals, strategies, and tasks for the initial 30 days, next 60 days, and final 90 days to streamline conference planning
- Collaboration: Collaborate seamlessly with team members, stakeholders, and clients using views like Chat and Start Here to ensure everyone is on the same page
Whether you're a hiring manager overseeing the process or an employee embarking on this role, ClickUp’s template equips you with the tools needed for successful conference planning.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Conference Planning Managers
Embarking on a new role as a Conference Planning Manager can be exciting yet daunting. To ensure a seamless transition and set the stage for success, both the hiring manager and the new employee can follow these steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Conference Planning Managers template in ClickUp:
1. Dive into the Conference Planning Process
For the hiring manager: Provide the new employee with an overview of the upcoming conferences, including themes, target audiences, and key objectives. Share insights into past successful events and areas for improvement.
For the new employee: Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for understanding the conference planning process and familiarize yourself with the company's event planning guidelines.
2. Establish Key Stakeholder Relationships
For the hiring manager: Introduce the new employee to key internal stakeholders such as marketing, design, and finance teams. Explain how collaboration and effective communication with these teams are essential for successful conference execution.
For the new employee: Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for engaging with different stakeholders and building relationships within the organization.
3. Develop the Conference Budget
For the hiring manager: Guide the new employee in creating a comprehensive budget for each conference, considering expenses for venue booking, catering, speakers, and marketing materials. Emphasize the importance of adhering to financial constraints.
For the new employee: Leverage custom fields in ClickUp to track budget allocations for each conference and monitor expenses to ensure financial targets are met.
4. Design the Conference Agenda
For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new employee to outline the conference agenda, including keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and entertainment activities. Encourage creativity and innovation in event planning.
For the new employee: Use the Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize agenda items, ensuring a seamless flow of activities throughout the conference.
5. Implement Marketing and Promotion Strategies
For the hiring manager: Share insights on effective marketing channels, promotional tactics, and audience engagement strategies to drive attendance and enhance the conference experience.
For the new employee: Explore Automations in ClickUp to automate promotional tasks such as social media posts, email campaigns, and registration reminders to streamline marketing efforts.
6. Evaluate Conference Success and Feedback
For the hiring manager: Conduct post-conference evaluations with the new employee to assess attendee feedback, identify areas of improvement, and celebrate successes. Use this information to enhance future conference planning strategies.
For the new employee: Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to create visual representations of conference metrics, attendee feedback, and key performance indicators to measure the success of each event and inform future planning decisions.
Conference planning managers and new hires can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planning Managers template to streamline the process of organizing successful events.
To get started, follow these steps:
- Add the template to your Workspace in ClickUp and specify the location where you want it applied.
- Invite relevant team members and new hires to collaborate on the plan.
- Leverage the template's features to plan and execute conferences effectively:
- Utilize the References view to access important documents and information easily.
- Use the Onboarding Board view to assign tasks and track progress during the onboarding process.
- Engage in real-time communication with team members using the Chat view.
- Keep track of important dates and deadlines with the Calendar view.
- Start with the Start Here view to get a comprehensive overview of the plan.
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan using the respective view.
- Monitor progress and milestones with the Onboarding Progress view.
- Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to track progress effectively.
- Customize the template by adding custom fields like "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress efficiently.
- Update statuses and fields as tasks progress to keep all stakeholders informed.
- Analyze progress regularly to ensure successful conference planning.