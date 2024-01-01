Get started on the path to conference planning success with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Starting a new conference planning manager role can be overwhelming yet exciting for both the incoming employee and the hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Conference Planning Managers template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity.

1. Dive into the Conference Planning Process

For the hiring manager: Provide the new employee with an overview of the upcoming conferences, including themes, target audiences, and key objectives. Share insights into past successful events and areas for improvement.

For the new employee: Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for understanding the conference planning process and familiarize yourself with the company's event planning guidelines.

2. Establish Key Stakeholder Relationships

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new employee to key internal stakeholders such as marketing, design, and finance teams. Explain how collaboration and effective communication with these teams are essential for successful conference execution.

For the new employee: Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for engaging with different stakeholders and building relationships within the organization.

3. Develop the Conference Budget

For the hiring manager: Guide the new employee in creating a comprehensive budget for each conference, considering expenses for venue booking, catering, speakers, and marketing materials. Emphasize the importance of adhering to financial constraints.

For the new employee: Leverage custom fields in ClickUp to track budget allocations for each conference and monitor expenses to ensure financial targets are met.

4. Design the Conference Agenda

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new employee to outline the conference agenda, including keynote speakers, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and entertainment activities. Encourage creativity and innovation in event planning.

For the new employee: Use the Board view in ClickUp to organize and prioritize agenda items, ensuring a seamless flow of activities throughout the conference.

5. Implement Marketing and Promotion Strategies

For the hiring manager: Share insights on effective marketing channels, promotional tactics, and audience engagement strategies to drive attendance and enhance the conference experience.

For the new employee: Explore Automations in ClickUp to automate promotional tasks such as social media posts, email campaigns, and registration reminders to streamline marketing efforts.

6. Evaluate Conference Success and Feedback

For the hiring manager: Conduct post-conference evaluations with the new employee to assess attendee feedback, identify areas of improvement, and celebrate successes. Use this information to enhance future conference planning strategies.

For the new employee: Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to create visual representations of conference metrics, attendee feedback, and key performance indicators to measure the success of each event and inform future planning decisions.