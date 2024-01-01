Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template and pave the way for a successful journey ahead!

Preparing a 30-60-90 Day Plan for EMTs is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new employee to ensure a smooth transition and effective onboarding process. Follow these six steps to create a comprehensive plan that sets clear goals and expectations for the first three months on the job:

1. Understand the role and responsibilities

For the hiring manager: Provide a detailed overview of the EMT position, including key responsibilities, shift schedules, required certifications, and any specific challenges or opportunities within the organization.

For the new EMT: Take the time to thoroughly review the job description, ask questions about expectations, and familiarize yourself with the organization's mission, values, and culture.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create and share a document outlining the role and responsibilities.

2. Set clear goals and objectives

For the hiring manager: Define specific, measurable goals for the new EMT's first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. These goals should align with the department's objectives and contribute to the overall success of the team.

For the new EMT: Establish personal goals that reflect your desire to learn, grow, and excel in your new role. Align these goals with the organization's mission and values.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for both parties.

3. Create a detailed onboarding schedule

For the hiring manager: Develop a comprehensive onboarding schedule that outlines training sessions, orientation activities, introductions to key team members, and hands-on experience opportunities for the new EMT.

For the new EMT: Review the onboarding schedule provided by the hiring manager and prepare for each training session and activity accordingly.

Visualize the onboarding schedule using the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to ensure a structured and organized approach.

4. Implement feedback mechanisms

For the hiring manager: Establish regular check-in meetings with the new EMT to provide feedback, address any concerns, and offer support as needed. Encourage open communication and a feedback-rich environment.

For the new EMT: Actively seek feedback from your manager, colleagues, and patients to continuously improve your performance and adapt to the team dynamics.

Automate feedback reminders using the Automations feature in ClickUp to ensure consistent communication channels.

5. Track progress and milestones

For the hiring manager: Monitor the new EMT's progress against the established goals and milestones, providing recognition for achievements and guidance for areas of improvement.

For the new EMT: Keep a personal log of your accomplishments, challenges overcome, and skills developed during the first 30, 60, and 90 days to track your professional growth.

Utilize the Milestones feature in ClickUp to track significant achievements and celebrate milestones together.

6. Review, adjust, and plan for the future

For both the hiring manager and the new EMT: Conduct a joint review of the 30-60-90 Day Plan at the end of the period. Reflect on successes, challenges, and areas for growth, and collaborate on setting new goals and expectations for the next phase of employment.

Schedule a recurring review meeting using the Calendar view feature in ClickUp to ensure ongoing alignment and continuous improvement.

By following these six steps and leveraging the features in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new EMT can establish a solid foundation for success, growth, and collaboration in the role.