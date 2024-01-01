Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today to kickstart your new role or set up your new hire for success!

Starting a new role as a certified prosthetist/orthotist or managing a new hire in this crucial field can be overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Certified Prosthetists/Orthotists template allows you to set clear goals, establish timelines, and clarify expectations from day one, ensuring effective performance management and a smooth onboarding process.

Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Prosthetist/Orthotist! Building a 30-60-90 Day Plan will set you up for success in your new position. Whether you’re the hiring manager guiding this process or the new employee embarking on this journey, these steps will help you create a structured plan to excel in your role.

1. Understand the Role

As a hiring manager, provide a detailed overview of the role's responsibilities, expectations, and key performance indicators. For the new employee, take the time to thoroughly grasp the intricacies of the position, team dynamics, and how your role contributes to the organization's goals.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a comprehensive document outlining the role's requirements and objectives.

2. Set Clear Goals

Collaborate to establish clear and measurable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define specific targets that align with the company's mission and the employee's professional growth.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) objectives for each phase of the plan.

3. Develop a Learning Strategy

As a hiring manager, provide resources, training opportunities, and mentorship to support the new employee's learning curve. As the new employee, proactively seek out learning opportunities, shadow experienced colleagues, and ask questions to deepen your understanding.

Leverage Whiteboards in ClickUp to map out a learning strategy and track progress along the way.

4. Build Relationships

Encourage open communication and foster relationships within the team. As a hiring manager, introduce the new employee to key stakeholders and team members. As the new employee, engage with colleagues, seek feedback, and actively participate in team activities.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and ensure smooth collaboration with colleagues.

5. Evaluate Progress

Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, address challenges, and celebrate achievements. Provide constructive feedback and support continuous improvement. As the new employee, reflect on your progress, adapt strategies as needed, and communicate any roadblocks to the hiring manager.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor progress, track key milestones, and ensure alignment with the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp features effectively, both the hiring manager and new employee can navigate the onboarding process seamlessly and work towards mutual success in the Certified Prosthetist/Orthotist role.