Get ahead of the risk game with ClickUp's template, whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager—success is just a plan away!

Starting a new role as an operational risk manager or hiring someone for the role? ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is your secret weapon for kicking things off right! This template helps operational risk managers:

Starting a new role as an operational risk manager comes with its challenges, but a 30-60-90 Day Plan can set you up for success. Here's how this template benefits both you and your hiring manager:- **For the Employee**: - Provides a clear roadmap to understand responsibilities and expectations - Helps prioritize tasks and focus on high-impact activities - Demonstrates proactive planning and commitment to achieving goals - Establishes credibility by showcasing progress and accomplishments - **For the Hiring Manager**: - Ensures alignment on objectives and key deliverables from the start - Facilitates ongoing performance discussions and feedback - Enables tracking of progress and identification of any potential roadblocks - Demonstrates the employee's strategic thinking and execution capabilities

As a hiring manager, use this template to set clear expectations and monitor progress. For the employee, leverage the template to stay organized, focused, and aligned with organizational objectives. Let’s drive operational excellence together!

Welcome aboard as an Operational Risk Manager at ClickUp! Our 30-60-90 Day Plan template empowers you to strategize and execute with precision. Here’s what you need to know:

Welcome to your new role as an Operational Risk Manager! 🚀

Starting a new position can be both exciting and challenging. By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Operational Risk Managers template in ClickUp, you can ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success. Let's break it down into 6 actionable steps that will benefit both you and your hiring manager.

1. Understand the role and expectations

For the Employee:

Take the time to thoroughly review the job description, understand the key responsibilities, and align them with your strengths and areas for growth. Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to clarify any questions you may have and gain a deeper understanding of their expectations.

For the Hiring Manager:

Discuss the role's scope and responsibilities with the new hire, providing them with a clear understanding of what is expected in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Share the company's operational risk management goals and how their role contributes to achieving them.

2. Set SMART goals

For the Employee:

Define specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound goals for each phase of the plan. Consider objectives like completing a risk assessment, developing a mitigation strategy, or conducting training sessions for the team.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the new hire to establish SMART goals that align with the company's operational risk management objectives. Provide guidance on how these goals contribute to the overall success of the department and organization.

3. Dive into the operations

For the Employee:

Immerse yourself in the day-to-day operations of the company, shadow team members, and familiarize yourself with the existing risk management processes. Identify areas of improvement and potential risks that need immediate attention.

For the Hiring Manager:

Facilitate introductions to key stakeholders, conduct team meetings to discuss ongoing projects, and encourage the new hire to ask questions and share their observations. Provide access to relevant documentation and tools within ClickUp to support their learning process.

4. Develop a risk management strategy

For the Employee:

Based on your observations and initial assessments, start drafting a risk management strategy that addresses identified risks, implements controls, and monitors progress. Seek feedback from your hiring manager to refine the strategy.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review the new hire's proposed risk management strategy, offer insights, and provide resources or training to enhance their understanding of the company's risk management framework. Encourage open communication and collaboration with other departments.

5. Implement risk mitigation measures

For the Employee:

Begin implementing the risk mitigation measures outlined in your strategy, track their effectiveness, and adjust as needed. Document your progress and any challenges faced during the process.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the new hire in executing their risk mitigation measures, provide guidance on overcoming obstacles, and celebrate early wins. Use ClickUp's Gantt chart to visualize the timeline of key tasks and milestones.

6. Evaluate and plan for the future

For the Employee:

Reflect on your achievements and learnings from the first 90 days, identify areas of improvement, and set new goals for continuous development. Prepare a summary report highlighting your contributions and future plans.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a performance review with the new hire to assess their progress, provide constructive feedback, and discuss long-term career goals within the organization. Collaborate on developing a roadmap for ongoing professional growth and success.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features for organization and collaboration, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for effective operational risk management. Good luck on your new journey! 🌟