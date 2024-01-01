30-60-90 Day Plan For Cns

Start your leadership journey on the right foot with ClickUp!

Congratulations on your new role as a CNS (Customer Success Manager)! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps to make the most of your 30-60-90 Day Plan.

1. Understand Expectations

For the Employee:

Take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your hiring manager. Understand the specific goals, projects, and key performance indicators (KPIs) that are expected of you in the first three months.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly outline the expectations, deliverables, and milestones for the new CNS in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Ensure that the plan aligns with the overall objectives of the team and organization.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track progress for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the Ropes

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the company culture, products, services, and internal processes. Build relationships with team members and stakeholders to understand how your role contributes to the organization's success.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide necessary resources, training, and support to help the new CNS quickly get up to speed with the company and role requirements. Schedule regular check-ins to address any questions or concerns.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create a visual representation of tasks and responsibilities for each phase of the plan.

3. Set Short-Term Goals

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, establish short-term goals that align with the company's objectives. Identify quick wins and projects that can demonstrate your value and impact within the organization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the new CNS to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for the next 30 days. Provide feedback and guidance to help them achieve these goals successfully.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to break down larger goals into manageable daily or weekly tasks.

4. Dive into Projects

For the Employee:

During days 61-90, immerse yourself in key projects and initiatives that contribute to the company's strategic goals. Take ownership of tasks, seek feedback, and collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive results.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign challenging projects that allow the CNS to apply their skills and knowledge effectively. Provide opportunities for growth and development while offering support and feedback along the way.

Utilize the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and dependencies effectively.

5. Evaluate Progress and Plan Ahead

For the Employee:

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Use this reflection to set new goals for the upcoming months and discuss your career development with your manager.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a performance review with the CNS to assess their progress, strengths, and areas needing improvement. Collaboratively set objectives for the next quarter and create a plan for ongoing development and success.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics, feedback, and progress over the 90-day period.