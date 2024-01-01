30-60-90 Day Plan For Clinical Pharmacists

Empower yourself to excel in your new role while giving your hiring manager confidence in your abilities. Get started today with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Excited to kickstart your clinical pharmacist role with a bang? Dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success. Here are six steps to get you started, whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager looking to onboard them seamlessly:

1. Align on Expectations

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to clearly communicate your expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. For the new employee, take the time to understand these expectations and ask any clarifying questions. Ensuring alignment from the start sets the stage for a successful onboarding process.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and share expectations for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Learning Goals

For the new employee, set specific learning goals that align with the organization's objectives. As the hiring manager, provide resources, training, and support to help the employee achieve these goals within the specified timeframes. Continuous learning is key to professional growth in the field of clinical pharmacy.

Leverage Custom Fields in ClickUp to track and measure progress towards learning objectives.

3. Dive into Daily Tasks

Within the first 30 days, the new employee should familiarize themselves with daily tasks, workflows, and team dynamics. Encourage open communication and provide opportunities for the employee to ask questions and seek clarification when needed. As the hiring manager, offer guidance and constructive feedback to ensure a smooth transition.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to organize and prioritize daily tasks for seamless execution.

4. Collaborate on Projects

By the 60-day mark, the new employee should actively participate in collaborative projects and contribute their expertise to the team. Encourage them to share ideas, take ownership of tasks, and demonstrate their value within the organization. As the hiring manager, recognize and appreciate their contributions to foster a positive work environment.

Visualize project timelines and dependencies using Gantt Charts in ClickUp for effective project management.

5. Set Performance Milestones

In the final stretch of the 90-day plan, evaluate the employee's performance against the set milestones and learning goals. Provide constructive feedback, celebrate achievements, and identify areas for further development. For the new employee, reflect on your progress and seek opportunities for growth within the organization.

Monitor performance metrics and milestones using Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress and achievements.

6. Plan for Continued Growth

As the 90-day mark approaches, collaborate on a development plan that outlines future goals, projects, and areas of focus. Encourage ongoing learning, skill development, and career advancement within the organization. For the new employee, express your commitment to professional growth and seek mentorship opportunities to enhance your clinical pharmacy expertise.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline routine tasks and focus on continuous professional development.

By following these steps and leveraging the power of ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new clinical pharmacist can ensure a successful onboarding experience and pave the way for a rewarding career journey. Happy planning!