Starting a new role as a facilities manager can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Facilities Managers is here to guide you through the crucial first months on the job. With this template, you can seamlessly transition into your new role by:
- Setting clear goals and priorities for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Establishing efficient workflows and processes to streamline facility management tasks
- Communicating effectively with your team and stakeholders to ensure alignment and success

Administrative Services And Facilities Managers 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
For the employee:
For the employee:
- Establishing a clear roadmap for your first 90 days to ensure a smooth transition into your new role
- Building credibility by showcasing your strategic planning and organizational skills right from the start
- Aligning your goals with the company's objectives to drive impactful results early on
- Setting clear expectations with your manager to foster open communication and feedback
For the hiring manager:
- Providing a structured onboarding process to accelerate the employee's integration into the team
- Ensuring mutual understanding of performance expectations and key deliverables from the get-go
- Facilitating regular check-ins to monitor progress, offer support, and address any early challenges
- Building a foundation for long-term success by laying the groundwork for a collaborative and goal-oriented partnership
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Facilities Managers,
To ensure a seamless transition for both hiring managers and new employees in the administrative services and facilities management roles, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Facilities Managers template includes:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to effectively manage tasks and goals during the onboarding process
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who’s in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress in detail
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and monitor progress effectively
- Collaboration Tools: Enhance communication and collaboration with features like Comments, Chat, and Calendar integration to streamline onboarding processes and ensure a successful transition for facilities managers.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Facilities Managers,
Absolutely, here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new facilities manager on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Facilities Managers template in ClickUp:
For the Hiring Manager:
1. Share the Template
As the hiring manager, your first step is to grant access to the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Facilities Managers template in ClickUp with your new hire. This will allow them to familiarize themselves with the expectations and milestones set for their first three months on the job.
Share the template via Email directly from ClickUp to ensure seamless access for the new facilities manager.
2. Schedule an Onboarding Meeting
Set up a meeting with the new facilities manager to walk them through the template and discuss the key objectives and responsibilities for each phase. This meeting will provide clarity on the goals to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days, aligning expectations from both sides.
Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and send meeting invites efficiently.
For the New Facilities Manager:
3. Goal Setting for the First 30 Days
Start by outlining specific, achievable goals you aim to accomplish in your first month. Whether it's conducting a facility audit, meeting key stakeholders, or analyzing current processes, clearly define your objectives and action steps to hit the ground running.
Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark your progress as you achieve the goals set for the first 30 days.
4. Continuous Review and Adaptation
Regularly review your progress against the set goals and make necessary adjustments if needed. Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and opportunities identified during the first 30 days to adapt your plan for the upcoming phases effectively.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to review and adjust your 30-60-90 Day Plan regularly, ensuring you stay on track towards success.
By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new facilities manager can leverage the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Facilities Managers template in ClickUp to facilitate a smooth onboarding process and set a clear roadmap for success in the new role.
Administrative Services And Facilities Managers 30-60-90 Day Plan
Administrative services and facilities managers, along with new employees, can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Facilities Managers template to seamlessly transition into a new role and set clear goals for the first few months.
To get started, follow these steps:
Click “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Facilities Managers template into your Workspace. Specify the location where you want to apply this template.
Invite relevant team members, including the hiring manager and the new employee, to the Workspace to begin collaboration.
Take full advantage of the template's features to streamline the onboarding process:
- Use the References View to access important documents and resources
- Utilize the Onboarding Board to visualize the onboarding journey
- Engage in real-time discussions in the Chat View
- Stay organized with the Calendar View
- Start with the designated Start Here section
- Follow the Onboarding Plan to track progress
- Monitor progress in the Onboarding Progress View
Organize tasks into four statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to track progress effectively.
Customize the template by utilizing the custom fields "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage" to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress accurately.
By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a successful onboarding process and effective facilities management strategies implementation.