30-60-90 Day Plan For City Planners

Starting a new role as a city planner can be both exciting and overwhelming. By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success. Here are five steps to guide you through the process:

1. Kick-off meeting

For the hiring manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new city planner to introduce them to the team, discuss the goals of the department, and outline key projects and initiatives.

For the new employee: Prepare questions about the city's current urban planning initiatives, key stakeholders, and any immediate challenges the department is facing. Take notes during the meeting to refer back to as you start planning.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and plan your kick-off meeting.

2. Research and Analysis

For the hiring manager: Provide the new city planner with access to relevant urban planning documents, reports, and data sources. Encourage them to conduct a thorough analysis of the city's current infrastructure, zoning regulations, and ongoing projects.

For the new employee: Dive deep into the provided resources and start identifying areas for improvement or potential new projects. Begin drafting a SWOT analysis to understand the city's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to collaborate on research findings and analysis.

3. Strategic Planning

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new city planner to set specific goals for their first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. Align these goals with the department's objectives and establish key performance indicators to measure success.

For the new employee: Develop a detailed action plan outlining the tasks and milestones you need to achieve in the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Prioritize projects based on their impact and feasibility.

Track progress using Goals in ClickUp to ensure alignment with the strategic plan.

4. Stakeholder Engagement

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new city planner to key stakeholders, such as local officials, community leaders, and residents. Emphasize the importance of building strong relationships to support successful urban planning initiatives.

For the new employee: Reach out to stakeholders to schedule introductory meetings and gather input on current projects. Start building a network of contacts within the city administration.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for stakeholder meetings and follow-ups.

5. Ongoing Evaluation

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the new city planner to provide feedback, address any challenges, and celebrate achievements. Offer support and guidance as needed to ensure their continued success.

For the new employee: Reflect on your progress at the end of each 30-day period, identifying areas of improvement and adjusting your action plan accordingly. Seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors to refine your approach.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance metrics for ongoing evaluation.