Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Children's Librarians template, perfect for new hires and hiring managers to ensure a smooth onboarding process and successful transition into the role:

Excited to dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Children's Librarians? Follow these five steps to hit the ground running and make a significant impact in your new role, whether you're the hiring manager or the employee starting the position:

1. Kick-off Meeting

As the hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Children's Librarian to introduce them to the team, library layout, and ongoing projects. Employee, come prepared to ask questions and absorb as much information as possible during this meeting.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set objectives for this initial meeting and align on expectations for the first 30 days.

2. Dive into the Collection

Hiring manager, guide the Children's Librarian to review the library's children's collection, understand the categorization system, and identify any gaps or areas for improvement. Employee, take detailed notes and ask for clarification on any aspects that are unclear.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize tasks related to familiarizing with the library's collection.

3. Plan Interactive Programs

Together, brainstorm and outline plans for engaging and educational children's programs to be conducted in the upcoming months. Hiring manager, provide guidance on budgeting, scheduling, and marketing these events. Employee, come prepared with creative ideas that align with the library's vision.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule program dates and set reminders for important tasks.

4. Collaborate with Schools

Initiate collaborations with local schools to promote children's literacy programs. Hiring manager, provide contacts and resources to facilitate these partnerships. Employee, reach out to educators, schedule meetings, and propose joint initiatives.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline communication with schools and automate reminders for follow-ups.

5. Evaluate Progress

At the end of each 30-day period, both the hiring manager and the Children's Librarian should come together to review progress, discuss challenges, and plan for the next phase. Celebrate achievements, address any obstacles, and adjust goals as needed to ensure success.

Take advantage of Dashboards in ClickUp to track milestones, monitor progress, and visualize achievements over time.