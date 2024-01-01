30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Rehabilitation Counselors

Take the first step towards success in your new role with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Rehabilitation Counselor! To help you hit the ground running and showcase your skills effectively to your new employer, follow these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Set clear expectations

For the Employee: Take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Understand the goals and objectives set for each phase to ensure a smooth transition into the new role.

Take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Understand the goals and objectives set for each phase to ensure a smooth transition into the new role. For the Hiring Manager: Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan template with the new employee. Discuss the key performance indicators and milestones expected at each stage to align on expectations.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set specific and measurable objectives for each phase.

2. Establish learning and development goals

For the Employee: Identify areas where you need to develop skills or knowledge within the rehabilitation counseling field. Create a plan to upskill during the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Identify areas where you need to develop skills or knowledge within the rehabilitation counseling field. Create a plan to upskill during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. For the Hiring Manager: Encourage open communication with the new employee regarding their learning needs and provide resources or training opportunities to support their growth.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a collaborative space for setting learning goals and tracking progress.

3. Execute and track progress

For the Employee: Start implementing the tasks outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Regularly update your progress in ClickUp to stay on track and demonstrate your commitment to success.

Start implementing the tasks outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Regularly update your progress in ClickUp to stay on track and demonstrate your commitment to success. For the Hiring Manager: Monitor the employee's progress through ClickUp. Provide feedback and support as needed to ensure that they are meeting the expectations set for each phase.

Leverage the Tasks feature in ClickUp to break down activities into manageable steps and track progress efficiently.

4. Reflect, evaluate, and adjust

For the Employee: At the end of each phase, reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Use these insights to adjust your approach for the upcoming phase.

At the end of each phase, reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Use these insights to adjust your approach for the upcoming phase. For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to discuss progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan based on evolving priorities or performance.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance metrics for easy evaluation.

By following these steps and utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both employees and hiring managers can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the role.