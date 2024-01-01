Starting a new role as a casino dealer can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking. With the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan for Casino Dealers template, both hiring managers and new employees can make a smooth transition and hit the ground running!

For the hiring manager, this template allows you to:

Set clear expectations and goals for the new dealer

Monitor their progress and provide guidance for success

Ensure a structured onboarding process for seamless integration

For the new casino dealer, this template helps you:

Plan and prioritize your tasks for the first 30, 60, and 90 days

Demonstrate your commitment to learning and excelling in your role

Track your progress and achievements to showcase your growth

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template today!