30-60-90 Day Plan For Campus Police Officers

Embarking on a new role as a Campus Police Officer can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. By following these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success.

1. Establish Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager, sit down with the new Campus Police Officer to define the key objectives and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. Outline the core responsibilities, training goals, and any specific initiatives or projects to focus on during each phase. This will provide a clear roadmap for the employee to follow and excel in their new role.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set SMART objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

2. Training and Skill Development

During the first 30 days, focus on providing comprehensive training to ensure the Campus Police Officer is equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to carry out their duties effectively. In the following 60 days, encourage continuous learning and skill development to enhance performance and adapt to campus-specific scenarios. By the 90th day, aim to have the officer fully integrated into the team and capable of handling any challenges independently.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to create training manuals and resources for ongoing skill development.

3. Performance Evaluation and Feedback

For the hiring manager, schedule regular check-ins at the end of each 30-day period to assess the Campus Police Officer's progress, provide constructive feedback, and address any challenges or concerns. Encourage open communication and collaboration to ensure alignment with departmental goals and expectations. As the employee, actively seek feedback and proactively address any areas for improvement.

Utilize ClickUp's Automations to set reminders for performance evaluations and feedback sessions.

4. Goal Review and Adjustment

At the end of the 90-day period, both the hiring manager and the Campus Police Officer should conduct a comprehensive review of the initial objectives set in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Celebrate achievements, acknowledge areas of growth, and identify any new goals or priorities for the upcoming months. This continuous feedback loop will support ongoing professional development and success in the role.

Use ClickUp's Dashboards to visually track progress and review goals set in the 30-60-90 Day Plan.