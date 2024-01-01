Empower your new auditing clerks to hit the ground running and make a meaningful impact from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive template!

Starting a new auditing clerk role can be both exciting and overwhelming. As a hiring manager, ensuring your new employee has the tools they need to succeed is crucial. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Auditing Clerks template is the perfect solution for a seamless onboarding process.

1. Setting Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Understand what tasks and goals are expected of you in the first three months. Use this plan as a roadmap to align your actions with the company's expectations.

For the Hiring Manager:

Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan template with the new auditing clerk. Clearly outline the key responsibilities and objectives for each phase. This will help the employee understand what success looks like and how their performance will be evaluated.

2. Learning and Training

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, focus on learning the company's auditing processes, software systems, and team dynamics. Ask questions, seek guidance, and familiarize yourself with the tools necessary to excel in your role.

For the Hiring Manager:

Allocate time for training sessions and shadowing opportunities. Encourage the auditing clerk to explore ClickUp's Docs feature to access training materials and resources easily. Provide feedback and support as they navigate their initial learning curve.

3. Applying Knowledge

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, start applying your knowledge by actively participating in audit procedures. Take on small tasks independently and seek feedback to improve your skills. Begin identifying areas where you can contribute positively to the team.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign practical tasks that allow the auditing clerk to apply their training. Utilize ClickUp's tasks feature to delegate assignments, track progress, and provide constructive feedback. Monitor their performance closely to ensure alignment with expectations.

4. Demonstrate Growth and Contribution

For the Employee:

By the final 30 days, aim to demonstrate growth by taking on more complex audit responsibilities. Showcase your ability to work autonomously, meet deadlines, and contribute innovative ideas to enhance auditing processes.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a review meeting to assess the auditing clerk's progress against the 30-60-90 Day Plan goals. Use ClickUp's dashboards feature to visualize performance metrics and achievements. Provide recognition for milestones reached and discuss opportunities for further development.