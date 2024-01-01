Ready to ace your new role? Dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template on ClickUp today!

Starting a new role as an attorney can feel overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Attorneys in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can set a clear path for success. Here are four steps to guide you through this structured approach:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For the hiring manager, it's crucial to clearly communicate expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This includes outlining key tasks, projects, and goals that align with the firm's objectives. As the new attorney, take the time to discuss these expectations with your manager to ensure alignment and understanding.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both parties can collaborate on setting and documenting these initial expectations.

2. Identify Training and Development Needs

As the new attorney, it's essential to identify areas where you may need additional training or support during the first 90 days. This could include familiarizing yourself with specific legal software, understanding internal processes, or honing certain legal skills. For the hiring manager, it's important to provide resources and guidance to support the attorney's development.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline training objectives and track progress towards enhancing skills and knowledge within the specified timeframes.

3. Establish Key Milestones

Break down the 30-60-90 day plan into key milestones that both the hiring manager and the attorney can track. These milestones should serve as checkpoints to gauge progress and ensure that the attorney is on target to meet the established goals. Regular check-ins between the manager and the attorney can help address any challenges and celebrate successes along the way.

Leverage Milestones in ClickUp to set clear markers for progress and completion within the designated time periods.

4. Review and Adjust

At the end of each 30-day period, schedule a joint review meeting between the hiring manager and the attorney to assess progress, discuss achievements, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan moving forward. This review process allows for continuous improvement and ensures that both parties are aligned in their expectations and goals.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule these review meetings and provide a structured approach to evaluate and adapt the 30-60-90 day plan as needed.