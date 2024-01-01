Start your journey in the architectural engineering world on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Starting a new role as an architectural engineer can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, having a solid roadmap is key to success. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Architectural Engineers template comes in handy!

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, ensure that the 30-60-90 Day Plan clearly outlines what is expected from the new Architectural Engineer. This includes specific goals, projects, and tasks that should be accomplished within the first 30, 60, and 90 days of employment. As the new team member, use this plan as a roadmap to understand your responsibilities and align your efforts with the company's objectives.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear and measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

For the hiring manager, it's essential to define the key skills and knowledge areas that the new Architectural Engineer should acquire during the first 90 days. This can include training sessions, shadowing opportunities, or certifications. As the new team member, take ownership of your learning objectives and seek out resources and mentorship to achieve them.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a structured learning plan with resources and milestones for each learning objective.

3. Track Progress and Feedback

Both the hiring manager and the new Architectural Engineer should regularly review progress on the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This includes tracking completed tasks, milestones achieved, and any feedback received. Open communication is key to ensure that expectations are being met and adjustments can be made if necessary.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for progress check-ins and feedback sessions to stay on track.

4. Evaluate and Adapt

At the end of each 30-day period, both parties should evaluate the progress made and assess what worked well and what needs improvement. As the hiring manager, provide constructive feedback and adjust the plan if needed. For the new team member, reflect on your achievements, identify areas for growth, and adapt your approach for the next phase.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and performance data to inform discussions and decisions during the evaluation meetings.