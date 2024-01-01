30-60-90 Day Plan For Applied Anthropologists

Get started on the right foot and set yourself up for success in your new role with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new job or project as an applied anthropologist? Transition seamlessly and impress your new team with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template! This template is your roadmap to success, allowing you to set clear goals, milestones, and actions for your first crucial months on the job. Here's how this template benefits both you and your hiring manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to define clear expectations for the new applied anthropologist. Lay out the key deliverables, projects, and goals you expect them to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline these expectations clearly for the new team member.

For the Employee:

Review the expectations set by your hiring manager carefully. Make sure you understand the objectives and milestones you are expected to meet in your initial months. Seek clarification if needed to ensure alignment.

2. Develop a Learning Plan

For the Hiring Manager:

Create a structured learning plan that includes onboarding sessions, team introductions, and training opportunities. Help the new employee understand the company culture, processes, and the role's responsibilities.

Leverage Docs in ClickUp to compile all the necessary resources and training materials for the new hire.

For the Employee:

Engage proactively in the onboarding process and training sessions provided by your employer. Take notes, ask questions, and familiarize yourself with the tools, systems, and methodologies used in the organization.

3. Establish Key Milestones

For the Hiring Manager:

Define specific milestones and checkpoints at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to assess the applied anthropologist's progress. These milestones should align with the overall goals of the role and the organization.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to track and monitor the progress of the new employee against these key checkpoints.

For the Employee:

Break down the objectives from the 30-60-90 day plan into smaller, actionable tasks and milestones. Create a personal roadmap to guide you through achieving these milestones effectively.

4. Regular Feedback and Review

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular feedback sessions to provide constructive feedback, address any challenges, and recognize achievements. Encourage open communication and create a supportive environment for the new hire to thrive.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions and ensure timely communication with the new employee.

For the Employee:

Actively seek feedback from your manager and team members to gauge your progress. Reflect on the feedback received and make necessary adjustments to your approach to meet and exceed expectations.

By following these steps and leveraging the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new applied anthropologist can ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful transition into the role. Here's to a fruitful journey ahead! 🌟