How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Airline Reservation Agents
Welcome to your new role as an Airline Reservation Agent! 🛫
Starting a new job can be exciting, but it can also be overwhelming without a clear plan. That's where the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Airline Reservation Agents comes in handy. This structured approach will help you set goals, track your progress, and showcase your achievements. Let's dive into the steps below to ensure a smooth transition and a successful start to your new role.
1. Set Expectations and Goals
For the Employee:
In your first few days, meet with your hiring manager to discuss expectations, key responsibilities, and performance goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what's expected of you will help you focus on the most important tasks and excel in your new role.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and track your objectives for each phase of the plan.
For the Hiring Manager:
Clearly communicate the company's expectations, provide necessary resources, and align on specific goals for each phase of the plan with the new Airline Reservation Agent. This will help guide their progress and ensure they are set up for success.
2. Training and Familiarization
For the Employee:
During the first 30 days, focus on training programs, shadowing experienced agents, and familiarizing yourself with reservation systems and procedures. Take notes, ask questions, and absorb as much information as possible to build a strong foundation.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials, SOPs, and important notes for quick reference.
For the Hiring Manager:
Ensure the new agent has access to all necessary training materials, schedule shadowing opportunities, and conduct regular check-ins to address any questions or concerns. Providing a supportive learning environment will help the agent feel confident in their role.
3. Customer Interactions and Reservations Handling
For the Employee:
By the 60-day mark, focus on handling customer interactions independently, making reservations, and resolving common issues. Practice active listening, problem-solving, and delivering excellent customer service to build rapport and confidence.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and prioritize your daily tasks, including customer interactions and reservation handling.
For the Hiring Manager:
Provide feedback on customer interactions, offer guidance on complex reservations, and recognize achievements in handling challenging situations. Encouraging continuous improvement will help the agent refine their skills and deliver exceptional service.
4. Performance Review and Goal Alignment
For the Employee:
At the 90-day mark, schedule a performance review with your hiring manager to evaluate your progress, discuss accomplishments, and align on future goals. Reflect on your journey so far, celebrate wins, and identify areas for growth.
Leverage Dashboards in ClickUp to track your performance metrics, achievements, and areas for improvement to share during the review.
For the Hiring Manager:
Conduct a comprehensive performance review, provide constructive feedback, and set new goals for the upcoming quarter based on the agent's performance and development areas. Recognizing achievements and offering support will motivate the agent to excel further.
5. Career Development and Growth Opportunities
For the Employee:
As you wrap up your 90-day plan, discuss career development opportunities, additional training, or certifications that can enhance your skills and advance your career as an Airline Reservation Agent. Stay proactive and engaged in continuous learning.
Explore available Integrations in ClickUp for professional development resources, training programs, or skill-building courses to support your growth.
For the Hiring Manager:
Engage in career development discussions, identify growth opportunities within the company, and support the agent's aspirations for career advancement. Investing in the agent's professional growth will foster loyalty and retention within the organization.
By following these steps and leveraging the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Airline Reservation Agents, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a successful onboarding process, set clear expectations, and pave the way for a rewarding career in the airline industry.
