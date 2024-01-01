Ready to optimize your onboarding process and start making a difference? Let's get started with ClickUp!

For hiring managers, this template allows you to set clear expectations and support your new team member's success by providing a structured roadmap. For employees, it's your blueprint for acing your new role by defining goals, tasks, and milestones that align with the company's air quality objectives.

Starting a new role as an air quality technician can be both exhilarating and overwhelming.

The 30-60-90 Day Plan template sets you up for success, whether you're a new hire or the hiring manager.

30-60-90 Day Plan for Air Quality Technicians template includes everything you need to kickstart your onboarding journey:

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan will help you set clear goals and expectations while impressing your hiring manager with your strategic approach. Here's how you can get started:

1. Understand the role and responsibilities

For the Employee: Dive deep into the job description to understand the core responsibilities and expectations. Identify key skills required and any specific certifications needed to excel in the role.

For the Hiring Manager: Share detailed insights into the daily tasks, challenges, and objectives of the role. Highlight essential skills and qualities that will contribute to success in the position.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a shared document where both the employee and hiring manager can collaborate on understanding the role and aligning expectations.

2. Define short-term goals for the first 30 days

For the Employee: Set achievable goals for the first 30 days, focusing on tasks like shadowing senior technicians, familiarizing yourself with equipment, and understanding safety protocols.

For the Hiring Manager: Offer guidance on prioritizing tasks, connecting with team members, and completing any necessary training programs during the initial month.

Leverage the Goals feature in ClickUp to establish SMART goals for the first month that align with both the employee's and the hiring manager's expectations.

3. Plan for skill development in the next 30 days

For the Employee: Identify areas for skill improvement such as data analysis, equipment maintenance, or client communication. Create a learning schedule to enhance these skills.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources, training materials, and opportunities for skill development. Offer mentorship or suggest workshops to help the employee grow professionally.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to create a timeline for skill development activities and track progress effectively.

4. Set milestones and targets for the 60-90 day period

For the Employee: Define specific milestones to achieve by the 60th and 90th day, such as conducting solo inspections, leading team meetings, or submitting detailed reports.

For the Hiring Manager: Outline performance targets, project deadlines, and client interactions that the employee should be proficient in by the end of the probation period.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark important achievements and keep track of progress towards the 60-90 day goals.

5. Review progress and seek feedback

For the Employee: Regularly review your progress against the set goals and milestones. Communicate any challenges faced and seek feedback on areas that need improvement.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide constructive feedback on the employee's performance, acknowledge achievements, and offer support in overcoming any obstacles.

Utilize the Email feature in ClickUp to send progress reports and feedback seamlessly between the employee and the hiring manager.

6. Evaluate performance and future growth opportunities

For the Employee: Reflect on your performance during the probation period. Identify areas of strength and areas needing improvement. Discuss future growth opportunities with the hiring manager.

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct a performance review meeting to discuss the employee's progress, achievements, and areas for development. Explore potential career growth paths within the organization.

Utilize the AI-powered insights and analytics in ClickUp to evaluate performance data and make informed decisions regarding the employee's future within the company.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the employee can collaborate effectively, set clear goals, and ensure a successful onboarding process for the new Air Quality Technician.