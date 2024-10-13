20 najlepszych narzędzi do testowania wydajności w celu optymalizacji systemów

I’ve spent countless hours troubleshooting performance issues, trying to pinpoint what’s slowing down a system or why an application suddenly crashes under load.

It’s frustrating to be in that moment, right? But one thing I’ve learnt is that having the right performance testing tools makes all the difference.

In this blog, I’m sharing 20 top performance testing tools that I’ve found to be incredibly effective.

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just getting started, these popular performance testing tools can help you identify bottlenecks, ensure optimal system responsiveness, and deliver high-quality user experiences.

Let’s dive in! 👇

When it comes to choosing the right performance testing tools, there are a few key factors to consider:

Ease of use: Find a tool that feels intuitive and user-friendly, even for those new to performance testing. Prioritize tools with a straightforward interface and clear documentation

Find a tool that feels intuitive and user-friendly, even for those new to performance testing. Prioritize tools with a straightforward interface and clear documentation Scalability: Ensure the tool can handle your testing environment, whether you’re working with a small website or a large-scale application. It should scale as needed to match your demands

Integration capabilities: Choose a tool that works seamlessly with your existing development and testing workflows, such as continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines

Choose a tool that works seamlessly with your existing development and testing workflows, such as continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines Reporting features: Opt for a tool that delivers comprehensive, customizable reports, allowing you to analyze test results and identify bottlenecks effectively

Pricing: Weigh the cost against your budget, as there are both free and paid options. Select a tool that meets your needs without stretching your finances

I’ve done the legwork and compiled a list of 20 popular load performance testing tools that can help you tackle issues head-on. Here we go!

1. ClickUp (Best for integrated project management and performance testing)

Streamline your software development with the ClickUp Software Team Management suite

You might know ClickUp Software Team Management as being one of the popular tools for performance management, but did you know it can also be your ally in performance testing?

It’s not just a task manager; it’s a comprehensive platform that streamlines every aspect of software development. From project planning and task management to collaboration and reporting, ClickUp does it all easily. It’s also one of the top agile testing tools .

With its versatile features and integrations, ClickUp can streamline your testing process and help you identify performance bottlenecks. That’s not all. It also offers pre-built templates to jumpstart your performance testing efforts. Let’s explore them together.

ClickUp Test Management Template

ClickUp's Test Management Template is designed to help you manage the entire testing process.

The ClickUp Test Management Template offers a pre-designed framework to streamline your performance testing efforts. It organizes your test cases, tracks progress, and ensures that your testing process runs smoothly.

This template allows you to:

Centralize test cases: Keep all your test cases in one place, making them easy to access and manage

Keep all your test cases in one place, making them easy to access and manage Track progress: Monitor the progress of each test case with customizable statuses like ‘To Do,’ ‘In Progress,’ and ‘Passed/Failed’

Monitor the progress of each test case with customizable statuses like ‘To Do,’ ‘In Progress,’ and ‘Passed/Failed’ Assign testers: Assign specific test cases to team members for efficient execution

Assign specific test cases to team members for efficient execution Collaborate effectively: Facilitate communication and collaboration among testers by adding comments and sharing documents directly within the test cases

ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template

Track, report, and resolve bugs effectively using the ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template

The ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template makes it easier than ever to spot, manage, and fix bugs in your projects. It brings together the Support, Engineering, and Product teams so everyone stays in sync when it comes to tracking down code breakage.

This template provides a centralized hub for managing all bugs and issues. It allows you to:

Capture bug reports from any team member in a single location

Track the progress of each bug through customizable statuses and list organization

Create comprehensive reports with relevant information like screenshots, videos, and priority levels to ensure efficient resolution

Facilitate communication between bug reporters and developers through comments and mentions within bug reports

ClickUp best features

Via: BrowserStack BrowserStack is one of the modern QA testing tools . It offers an impressive suite of features specifically designed for performance testing, allowing you to measure and optimize your web applications’ speed, responsiveness, and scalability.

With its extensive device and browser coverage, you can test across various configurations to identify performance bottlenecks and ensure a seamless user experience.

BrowserStack best features

Verify your application’s performance on various hardware and software configurations

Execute tests across multiple devices and browsers simultaneously to accelerate your testing cycle

Monitor KPIs such as page load times, response times, and CPU usage to identify performance bottlenecks

Record your test sessions to analyze performance issues and identify areas for improvement

BrowserStack limitations

It can get expensive, especially for large-scale testing projects

While BrowserStack offers a wide range of features, it may not be as customizable as some other load and performance testing tools

BrowserStack pricing

Custom Pricing (based on device, usage, and API’s)

BrowserStack ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (1700+ reviews)

4.5/5 (1700+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (350+ reviews)

3. Apache JMeter (Best for load testing web applications and APIs)

Via: Apache JMeter Apache JMeter is an open-source performance testing tool. It is widely used to measure the performance of web applications and APIs under heavy load.

By simulating a large number of concurrent users, JMeter assesses how your application handles stress and identifies performance bottlenecks. This enables you to ensure your application performs effectively under various conditions.

Apache JMeter best features

Create complex test scenarios and analyze performance data to tailor the tool to meet your specific testing needs

Test a wide variety of applications with support for multiple protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, JDBC, SOAP, and JMS

Simulate a large number of concurrent users by distributing tests across multiple machines

Enhance functionality with a variety of plugins and extensions, making it easy to integrate with other tools and expand testing capabilities

Apache JMeter limitations

It involves a steep learning curve for users who are new to performance testing

It’s not suitable for extreme, large-scale performance testing scenarios due to its limitations in handling a massive number of concurrent users

Apache JMeter pricing

Free forever

Apache JMeter ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (150+ reviews)

4.3/5 (150+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

4. PFLB (Best for load and stress testing web applications)

Via: PFLB PFLB (Performance Functional Load Balancer) is a load-testing tool designed to measure the performance of web applications under heavy load. It’s particularly effective at identifying bottlenecks and optimizing performance in complex web architectures.

PFLB best features

Monitor KPIs like response times, throughput, and error rates in real-time to stay on top of your application’s performance

Distribute load across multiple servers to ensure optimal performance and prevent bottlenecks during testing

Utilize advanced analysis capabilities, including correlation analysis and bottleneck identification, to pinpoint performance issues effectively

Scale effortlessly to handle large-scale load test scenarios, ensuring your application performs well under varying conditions

PFLB limitations

Limited accessibility and flexibility compared to open-source alternatives

Expensive option, especially for scalability testing

PFLB pricing

Free forever

Standard: $50/month

$50/month Pro: $400/month

$400/month Enterprise: Custom pricing

PFLB ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Not enough reviews Capterra: Not enough reviews

5. SOAPUI (Best for API testing of SOAP and REST services)

Via: SOAPUI SOAPUI is a popular API testing tool that can also test the performance of SOAP and REST services. It provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features for creating and running performance tests.

SOAPUI best features

Create load and stress tests to measure the performance of your APIs under various load conditions

Use data-driven testing to execute the same test with different data sets, simulating real-world usage scenarios

Access a variety of assertion types to verify the correctness of API responses and identify performance issues quickly

SOAPUI limitations

It needs some getting used to, especially for users who are new to API testing

SOAPUI pricing

Free forever

SOAPUI ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (140+ reviews)

4.5/5 (140+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (160+ reviews)

6. LoadView (Best for cloud-based performance testing)

Via: LoadView LoadView is a cloud-based performance testing platform that allows you to simulate real-world user traffic and measure the performance of your web applications and APIs. It offers an intuitive interface and a wide range of features for creating and executing performance tests.

LoadView best features

Simulate traffic from multiple geographic locations to test your application’s performance under various conditions

Create complex test scenarios and reproduce real-user behavior with dynamic scripting capabilities

Access detailed performance analytics, including response times, throughput, and error rates

LoadView limitations

Limited accessibility and flexibility compared to open-source alternatives

LoadView pricing

On-demand: $0/month

$0/month Subscription:

Starter: $129/month Professional: $454/month Advanced: $899/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

LoadView ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (100+ reviews)

4.5/5 (100+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (25+ reviews)

7. Keysight Eggplant (Best for automated functional and performance testing)

Via: Keysight Eggplant Keysight Eggplant is a functional testing tool that can also be used for performance testing. It’s particularly well-suited for testing complex web applications and APIs, with a focus on automation.

Keysight Eggplant best features

Create load tests and stress tests to measure the performance of your web applications and APIs

Use automation capabilities to create reusable test scripts and automate repetitive tasks, enhancing overall efficiency

Leverage image-based testing to evaluate applications with dynamic interfaces, ensuring accurate results

Integrate Eggplant with other tools, such as CI/CD pipelines and monitoring systems, to streamline testing

Keysight Eggplant limitations

Features fall short compared to its cost

Keysight Eggplant pricing

Quick Start: $9,999 for three months

$9,999 for three months Other plans: Custom pricing

Keysight Eggplant ratings and reviews

G2: 4.2/5 (90+ reviews)

4.2/5 (90+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

8. OpenText LoadRunner Cloud (Best for cloud-based performance testing for enterprises)

Via: OpenText OpenText LoadRunner Cloud is a powerful cloud-based performance testing platform. It provides an extensive range of features for measuring the performance of web applications and APIs under heavy load.

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud is specifically designed to handle large-scale testing scenarios, it delivers reliable results that users can trust.

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud best features

Manage multiple projects within a single tenant to organize resource allocation and management across different performance testing initiatives

Add virtual users during a test run to adjust the load based on real-time observations without restarting the test, ensuring accurate performance evaluation

Adhere to industry standards for security practices, ensuring user data is protected during testing scenarios

Integrate seamlessly with various CI/CD pipelines and monitoring tools, including Jenkins, Azure DevOps, and New Relic

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud limitations

The UI/UX doesn’t measure up to that of other performance testing tools

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud pricing

Custom Pricing

OpenText LoadRunner Cloud ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Not enough reviews Capterra: Not enough reviews

9. Gatling – (Best for high-performance load testing, especially for developers familiar with Scala)

Via: Gatling Gatling is a powerful, open-source tool designed specifically for high-performance load testing. It excels at simulating heavy user traffic and identifying performance bottlenecks in web applications and APIs.

The tool’s Scala-based architecture and asynchronous I/O capabilities make it a top choice for developers seeking efficient and scalable performance testing solutions.

Gatling best features

Write performance tests as source code to enable version control and collaboration among team members

Utilize Gatling’s protocol-agnostic nature to support various protocols, including HTTP/HTTPS, WebSockets, MQTT, and more

Use the built-in recorder to capture user interactions with web applications and convert them into load-testing scripts

Gatling limitations

Developers new to Scala or performance testing may face a steeper learning curve

Gatling’s GUI isn’t as extensive as some other performance-testing tools

Gatling pricing

Basic: $110.46

$110.46 Team: $441.85

$441.85 Enterprise: Custom pricing

Gatling ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (55+ reviews)

4.3/5 (55+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

10. mabl (Best for continuous testing, including performance testing)

Via: mabl Mabl is a cloud-based continuous testing platform that offers a range of testing capabilities, including performance testing.

While primarily known for its functional testing features, mabl can also be used to assess the performance of web applications and APIs. Its no-code approach makes it accessible to a wide range of users, including those without extensive technical expertise.

mabl best features

Optimize test execution with intelligent wait, which uses historical application performance data to adjust timing dynamically

Access robust API testing features, including credential support for secure environments and flexible test setups that allow quick initiation of testing

Leverage machine learning enhancements to identify new test coverage areas and ensure tests run only when applications are in the correct state

mabl limitations

Limited customization options for tests

Does not fully support traditional looping constructs

mabl pricing

Custom pricing

mabl ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (35+ reviews)

4.5/5 (35+ reviews) Capterra: 4/5 (65+ reviews)

11. Loadmill (Best for cloud-based performance testing with real browser testing and dynamic scripting)

Via: Loadmill Loadmill is a cloud-based performance testing platform that offers a wide range of features for measuring the performance of web applications and APIs under heavy load. It’s particularly well-suited for testing applications that rely on real-world user behavior, such as e-commerce sites and gaming platforms.

Loadmill best features

Automatically generate test scenarios based on real user behavior with AI-powered test generation

Gain insights with in-depth analysis of test results, identifying root causes and suggesting improvements for enhanced performance

Integrate seamlessly into your development workflow for continuous testing, allowing for quick identification and resolution of issues as they arise

Loadmill limitations

Some advanced functionalities are complicated to use

Loadmill pricing

Team: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Business: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Enterprise: Custom pricing

Loadmill ratings and reviews

G2: 4.6/5 (30+ reviews)

4.6/5 (30+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

12. BlazeMeter – (Best for enterprise-level performance testing)

Via: BlazeMeter BlazeMeter is a continuous testing platform that helps testing and development teams perform load and performance testing for web and mobile applications. It enables users to replicate traffic and analyze application performance efficiently.

BlazeMeter best features

Combine cloud-based testing with on-premises infrastructure using BlazeMeter’s hybrid testing capabilities for optimal performance and scalability

Utilize advanced analytics capabilities, including drill-down and root-cause analysis, to identify performance bottlenecks

Monitor KPIs in real-time, including response times, throughput, and error rates, to stay informed about application performance

BlazeMeter limitations

Some users experience issues downloading the recorded action in the JMX file

BlazeMeter pricing

Basic: $149/month

$149/month Pro: $649/month

$649/month Unleashed: Custom pricing

Custom pricing AWS: Custom pricing

BlazeMeter ratings and reviews

G2: 3.9/5 (20+ reviews)

3.9/5 (20+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

13. NeoLoad (Best for performance testing of complex web applications and APIs)

Via: Tricentis NeoLoad NeoLoad is an automated performance testing platform designed for enterprise organizations to evaluate the performance of web and mobile applications.

It enables continuous performance testing from APIs to full applications, offering features that support load testing, stress testing, and performance monitoring.

NeoLoad best features

Automatically manage dynamic content and session handling with NeoLoad’s advanced correlation engine

Save time and effort by automatically generating test scenarios based on real user behavior

Integrate effortlessly with popular tools, simplifying the process of incorporating NeoLoad into your CI/CD pipeline

Handle large-scale testing scenarios with ease, simulating a massive number of concurrent users to assess your application’s performance

NeoLoad limitations

It can be expensive for large-scale testing projects

Some users feel reports generated from NeoLoad Web miss several important details and metrics

NeoLoad pricing

Custom pricing

NeoLoad ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (20+ reviews)

4.3/5 (20+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

14. WebLOAD (Best for enterprise-grade performance testing)

Via: RadView WebLOAD is a load-testing tool developed by RadView to evaluate the performance and scalability of web applications. It enables organizations to simulate real-world traffic and assess how their systems behave under various load conditions, making it suitable for small and large enterprises.

WebLOAD best features

Choose between SaaS or on-premises deployment options to match your infrastructure needs

Leverage smart scripting with native JavaScript for advanced correlation, parameterization, and validation

Define performance goals and let WebLOAD adjust the number of virtual users to meet those goals

Analyze performance metrics in detail with over 80 configurable reports, including real-time dashboards and session comparisons to evaluate test run performance

WebLOAD limitations

Some users have reported that a better tutorial and knowledge base material is needed

WebLOAD pricing

Starter: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Professional: Custom pricing

Custom pricing Enterprise: Custom pricing

WebLOAD ratings and reviews

G2: 4.5/5 (30+ reviews)

4.5/5 (30+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

15. HeadSpin (Best for mobile performance testing, real device testing, and global coverage)

Via: Headspin HeadSpin is a digital experience testing platform that focuses on performance optimization for mobile and web applications. It provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to ensure optimal application performance through real-time testing, monitoring, and analytics.

HeadSpin best features

Streamlines testing processes with automated test scripts that run across various devices for consistent results

Gain insights into application load times, responsiveness, and resource utilization with HeadSpin’s comprehensive performance metrics

Record and replay user sessions to analyze user interactions and identify performance issues more effectively

HeadSpin limitations

Users feel that a reporting dashboard is missing for test cases

HeadSpin pricing

Custom pricing

HeadSpin ratings and reviews

G2: 4.8/5 (25+ reviews)

4.8/5 (25+ reviews) Capterra: 4.5/5 (30+ reviews)

16. Locust (Best for simple, Python-based load testing)

Via: Locust Locust is a lightweight, open-source load-testing tool written in Python. It’s designed to be easy to use and highly scalable, making it a popular choice for developers and organizations of all sizes.

Locust best features

Write and maintain performance tests directly in Python, making them more flexible and easier to manage than UI-based tools

Run large-scale, distributed tests across multiple machines with Locust’s scalable design

Integrate your tests with other Python libraries to cover a wide range of protocols and systems

Track metrics in real-time and adjust the load through Locust’s web-based UI

Locust limitations

Locust’s GUI is relatively basic compared to some other performance testing tools

Requires knowledge of Python programming to create and customize test scenarios

Locust pricing

Free forever

Locust ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Not enough reviews Capterra: Not enough reviews

17. Tricentis Tosca (Best for enterprise-level test automation and performance testing)

Via: Tricentis Tosca Tricentis Tosca is a comprehensive performance testing tool developed by Tricentis. It is designed to automate the end-to-end testing of software applications. The tool employs a model-based testing approach that allows testers to create and execute tests without the need for extensive scripting.

Tricentis Tosca best features

Prioritize test cases based on potential performance impact using Tosca’s risk-based testing approach

Execute tests with realistic data through Tosca’s intelligent test data management, enhancing result accuracy

Reduce time and effort in creating and maintaining test scripts with Tosca’s AI-powered automation capabilities

Tricentis Tosca limitations

Advanced features have a learning curve

Some users found the tool’s performance to be slow

Tricentis Tosca pricing

Custom pricing

Tricentis Tosca ratings and reviews

G2: 4.3/5 (70+ reviews)

4.3/5 (70+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

18. LoadNinja (Best for real browser load testing)

Via: LoadNinja LoadNinja is a cloud-based load testing and performance testing platform for web applications and web services. It allows you to create both UI-based tests (that replicate user actions on the tested web application) and API tests (that work similarly to a client reaching the server via API).

LoadNinja best features

Run platform-independent load tests from any computer with internet access, making it easy to create and execute tests

Create tests by recording UI actions in the built-in browser and generating API tests with the built-in request editor, without coding or installing plugins

Scale your load tests by selecting the number of virtual users to simulate

Record tests on popular screen resolutions to replicate user experiences across laptops, iPads, and mobile phones

LoadNinja limitations

Expensive for the value it provides

Some users encountered functionality and integration issues

LoadNinja pricing

On-demand

Starter: $301 Pro: $881 Premium: $1,133

Subscription

Starter: $250/month Pro: $735/month Premium: $945/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

LoadNinja ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Not enough reviews Capterra: Not enough reviews

19. Artillery (Best for command-line-based load testing)

Via: Artillery Artillery is a lightweight, open-source performance testing tool designed for developers who prefer a command-line interface. It’s particularly well-suited for simple load-testing scenarios and can be easily integrated into CI/CD pipelines.

Artillery best features

Test various back-end services effectively with Artillery’s broad protocol support, including HTTP, WebSocket, Socket.IO, and AWS Kinesis

Easily create complex test scenarios with multiple phases and conditions, simulating diverse user behaviors and load patterns for varied testing needs

Extend functionality by writing custom scripts or utilizing plugins from the npm utility, enabling tailored testing scenarios that meet specific project requirements

Artillery limitations

Artillery lacks a graphical user interface, making it less user-friendly for those who prefer a visual interface

For users who are new to command-line tools or performance testing, Artillery can have a steep learning curve

Artillery pricing

Free forever

Artillery ratings and reviews

G2: Not enough reviews

Not enough reviews Capterra: Not enough reviews

20. TestComplete (Best for automated UI testing across multiple platforms)

Via: TestComplete TestComplete is a powerful solution for teams seeking automated performance testing, offering versatile load-testing tools to evaluate how applications perform under various levels of traffic.

TestComplete best features

Capture automated tests easily using record and replay, eliminating the need for code

Reduce test maintenance by using AI-powered self-healing to detect UI changes and suggest alternatives automatically

Organize and manage over 500 controls efficiently with an intelligent object repository for scalable and maintainable tests

Simplify test creation using keyword-driven testing with a drag-and-drop interface for non-technical users

TestComplete limitations

It operates exclusively on the Windows platform, so organizations using macOS or Linux environments cannot utilize it

Restrictions on multithreading, particularly concerning logging and issuing key presses from secondary threads

TestComplete pricing

TestComplete Base License

Fixed: $1,940

$1,940 Floating: $3,875

TestComplete Pro License

Fixed: $3,015

$3,015 Floating: $6,029

TestComplete Advanced License: Custom pricing

TestComplete ratings and reviews

G2: 4.2/5 (90+ reviews)

4.2/5 (90+ reviews) Capterra: Not enough reviews

Choose the Right Performance Testing Tool For Your Workflow

Selecting the ideal performance testing tool requires careful consideration of several factors.

The complexity of your application, your specific testing goals, your team’s technical expertise, and your budget all play significant roles. You should look for a tool that integrates seamlessly with your existing tools and can handle your testing needs at scale.

