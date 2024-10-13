20 najlepszych narzędzi do testowania wydajności w celu optymalizacji systemów

I’ve spent countless hours troubleshooting performance issues, trying to pinpoint what’s slowing down a system or why an application suddenly crashes under load.
It’s frustrating to be in that moment, right? But one thing I’ve learnt is that having the right performance testing tools makes all the difference.
In this blog, I’m sharing 20 top performance testing tools that I’ve found to be incredibly effective.
Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just getting started, these popular performance testing tools can help you identify bottlenecks, ensure optimal system responsiveness, and deliver high-quality user experiences.
Let’s dive in! 👇
What Should You Look for in Performance Testing Tools?
When it comes to choosing the right performance testing tools, there are a few key factors to consider:
- Ease of use: Find a tool that feels intuitive and user-friendly, even for those new to performance testing. Prioritize tools with a straightforward interface and clear documentation
- Scalability: Ensure the tool can handle your testing environment, whether you’re working with a small website or a large-scale application. It should scale as needed to match your demands
- Integration capabilities: Choose a tool that works seamlessly with your existing development and testing workflows, such as continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) pipelines
- Reporting features: Opt for a tool that delivers comprehensive, customizable reports, allowing you to analyze test results and identify bottlenecks effectively
- Pricing: Weigh the cost against your budget, as there are both free and paid options. Select a tool that meets your needs without stretching your finances
Also Read: 10 Best HR Performance Management Tools & Applications
Top 20 Performance Testing Tools to Optimize Your Systems
I’ve done the legwork and compiled a list of 20 popular load performance testing tools that can help you tackle issues head-on. Here we go!
1. ClickUp (Best for integrated project management and performance testing)
Streamline your software development with the ClickUp Software Team Management suite
You might know ClickUp Software Team Management as being one of the popular tools for performance management, but did you know it can also be your ally in performance testing?
It’s not just a task manager; it’s a comprehensive platform that streamlines every aspect of software development. From project planning and task management to collaboration and reporting, ClickUp does it all easily. It’s also one of the top agile testing tools .
With its versatile features and integrations, ClickUp can streamline your testing process and help you identify performance bottlenecks. That’s not all. It also offers pre-built templates to jumpstart your performance testing efforts. Let’s explore them together.
ClickUp Test Management Template
The ClickUp Test Management Template offers a pre-designed framework to streamline your performance testing efforts. It organizes your test cases, tracks progress, and ensures that your testing process runs smoothly.
This template allows you to:
- Centralize test cases: Keep all your test cases in one place, making them easy to access and manage
- Track progress: Monitor the progress of each test case with customizable statuses like ‘To Do,’ ‘In Progress,’ and ‘Passed/Failed’
- Assign testers: Assign specific test cases to team members for efficient execution
- Collaborate effectively: Facilitate communication and collaboration among testers by adding comments and sharing documents directly within the test cases
ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template
The ClickUp Bug & Issue Tracking Template makes it easier than ever to spot, manage, and fix bugs in your projects. It brings together the Support, Engineering, and Product teams so everyone stays in sync when it comes to tracking down code breakage.
This template provides a centralized hub for managing all bugs and issues. It allows you to:
- Capture bug reports from any team member in a single location
- Track the progress of each bug through customizable statuses and list organization
- Create comprehensive reports with relevant information like screenshots, videos, and priority levels to ensure efficient resolution
- Facilitate communication between bug reporters and developers through comments and mentions within bug reports
ClickUp best features
- Custom dashboards: Create ClickUp Dashboards ### 2. BrowserStack (Best for testing across various browsers, operating systems, and devices)
Via: BrowserStack BrowserStack is one of the modern QA testing tools . It offers an impressive suite of features specifically designed for performance testing, allowing you to measure and optimize your web applications’ speed, responsiveness, and scalability.
With its extensive device and browser coverage, you can test across various configurations to identify performance bottlenecks and ensure a seamless user experience.
BrowserStack best features
- Verify your application’s performance on various hardware and software configurations
- Execute tests across multiple devices and browsers simultaneously to accelerate your testing cycle
- Monitor KPIs such as page load times, response times, and CPU usage to identify performance bottlenecks
- Record your test sessions to analyze performance issues and identify areas for improvement
BrowserStack limitations
- It can get expensive, especially for large-scale testing projects
- While BrowserStack offers a wide range of features, it may not be as customizable as some other load and performance testing tools
BrowserStack pricing
- Custom Pricing (based on device, usage, and API’s)
BrowserStack ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.5/5 (1700+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (350+ reviews)
3. Apache JMeter (Best for load testing web applications and APIs)
Via: Apache JMeter Apache JMeter is an open-source performance testing tool. It is widely used to measure the performance of web applications and APIs under heavy load.
By simulating a large number of concurrent users, JMeter assesses how your application handles stress and identifies performance bottlenecks. This enables you to ensure your application performs effectively under various conditions.
Apache JMeter best features
- Create complex test scenarios and analyze performance data to tailor the tool to meet your specific testing needs
- Test a wide variety of applications with support for multiple protocols, including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, JDBC, SOAP, and JMS
- Simulate a large number of concurrent users by distributing tests across multiple machines
- Enhance functionality with a variety of plugins and extensions, making it easy to integrate with other tools and expand testing capabilities
Apache JMeter limitations
- It involves a steep learning curve for users who are new to performance testing
- It’s not suitable for extreme, large-scale performance testing scenarios due to its limitations in handling a massive number of concurrent users
Apache JMeter pricing
- Free forever
Apache JMeter ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.3/5 (150+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
👀 Bonus Read: Software testing is an essential part of software development. Learn about the different types of software testing methods you can use to enhance your software development process.
4. PFLB (Best for load and stress testing web applications)
Via: PFLB PFLB (Performance Functional Load Balancer) is a load-testing tool designed to measure the performance of web applications under heavy load. It’s particularly effective at identifying bottlenecks and optimizing performance in complex web architectures.
PFLB best features
- Monitor KPIs like response times, throughput, and error rates in real-time to stay on top of your application’s performance
- Distribute load across multiple servers to ensure optimal performance and prevent bottlenecks during testing
- Utilize advanced analysis capabilities, including correlation analysis and bottleneck identification, to pinpoint performance issues effectively
- Scale effortlessly to handle large-scale load test scenarios, ensuring your application performs well under varying conditions
PFLB limitations
- Limited accessibility and flexibility compared to open-source alternatives
- Expensive option, especially for scalability testing
PFLB pricing
- Free forever
- Standard: $50/month
- Pro: $400/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
PFLB ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
5. SOAPUI (Best for API testing of SOAP and REST services)
Via: SOAPUI SOAPUI is a popular API testing tool that can also test the performance of SOAP and REST services. It provides a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features for creating and running performance tests.
SOAPUI best features
- Create load and stress tests to measure the performance of your APIs under various load conditions
- Use data-driven testing to execute the same test with different data sets, simulating real-world usage scenarios
- Access a variety of assertion types to verify the correctness of API responses and identify performance issues quickly
SOAPUI limitations
- It needs some getting used to, especially for users who are new to API testing
SOAPUI pricing
- Free forever
SOAPUI ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.5/5 (140+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (160+ reviews)
6. LoadView (Best for cloud-based performance testing)
Via: LoadView LoadView is a cloud-based performance testing platform that allows you to simulate real-world user traffic and measure the performance of your web applications and APIs. It offers an intuitive interface and a wide range of features for creating and executing performance tests.
LoadView best features
- Simulate traffic from multiple geographic locations to test your application’s performance under various conditions
- Create complex test scenarios and reproduce real-user behavior with dynamic scripting capabilities
- Access detailed performance analytics, including response times, throughput, and error rates
LoadView limitations
- Limited accessibility and flexibility compared to open-source alternatives
LoadView pricing
- On-demand: $0/month
- Subscription:
- Starter: $129/month
- Professional: $454/month
- Advanced: $899/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
LoadView ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.5/5 (100+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (25+ reviews)
7. Keysight Eggplant (Best for automated functional and performance testing)
Via: Keysight Eggplant Keysight Eggplant is a functional testing tool that can also be used for performance testing. It’s particularly well-suited for testing complex web applications and APIs, with a focus on automation.
Keysight Eggplant best features
- Create load tests and stress tests to measure the performance of your web applications and APIs
- Use automation capabilities to create reusable test scripts and automate repetitive tasks, enhancing overall efficiency
- Leverage image-based testing to evaluate applications with dynamic interfaces, ensuring accurate results
- Integrate Eggplant with other tools, such as CI/CD pipelines and monitoring systems, to streamline testing
Keysight Eggplant limitations
- Features fall short compared to its cost
Keysight Eggplant pricing
- Quick Start: $9,999 for three months
- Other plans: Custom pricing
Keysight Eggplant ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.2/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
8. OpenText LoadRunner Cloud (Best for cloud-based performance testing for enterprises)
Via: OpenText OpenText LoadRunner Cloud is a powerful cloud-based performance testing platform. It provides an extensive range of features for measuring the performance of web applications and APIs under heavy load.
OpenText LoadRunner Cloud is specifically designed to handle large-scale testing scenarios, it delivers reliable results that users can trust.
OpenText LoadRunner Cloud best features
- Manage multiple projects within a single tenant to organize resource allocation and management across different performance testing initiatives
- Add virtual users during a test run to adjust the load based on real-time observations without restarting the test, ensuring accurate performance evaluation
- Adhere to industry standards for security practices, ensuring user data is protected during testing scenarios
- Integrate seamlessly with various CI/CD pipelines and monitoring tools, including Jenkins, Azure DevOps, and New Relic
OpenText LoadRunner Cloud limitations
- The UI/UX doesn’t measure up to that of other performance testing tools
OpenText LoadRunner Cloud pricing
- Custom Pricing
OpenText LoadRunner Cloud ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
9. Gatling – (Best for high-performance load testing, especially for developers familiar with Scala)
Via: Gatling Gatling is a powerful, open-source tool designed specifically for high-performance load testing. It excels at simulating heavy user traffic and identifying performance bottlenecks in web applications and APIs.
The tool’s Scala-based architecture and asynchronous I/O capabilities make it a top choice for developers seeking efficient and scalable performance testing solutions.
Gatling best features
- Write performance tests as source code to enable version control and collaboration among team members
- Utilize Gatling’s protocol-agnostic nature to support various protocols, including HTTP/HTTPS, WebSockets, MQTT, and more
- Use the built-in recorder to capture user interactions with web applications and convert them into load-testing scripts
Gatling limitations
- Developers new to Scala or performance testing may face a steeper learning curve
- Gatling’s GUI isn’t as extensive as some other performance-testing tools
Gatling pricing
- Basic: $110.46
- Team: $441.85
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Gatling ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.3/5 (55+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
💡 Pro Tip: For effective communication and documentation of your testing activities, create detailed release notes that outline the changes made, the testing performed, and any known issues or limitations. Review existing release notes examples to inspire your own.
10. mabl (Best for continuous testing, including performance testing)
Via: mabl Mabl is a cloud-based continuous testing platform that offers a range of testing capabilities, including performance testing.
While primarily known for its functional testing features, mabl can also be used to assess the performance of web applications and APIs. Its no-code approach makes it accessible to a wide range of users, including those without extensive technical expertise.
mabl best features
- Optimize test execution with intelligent wait, which uses historical application performance data to adjust timing dynamically
- Access robust API testing features, including credential support for secure environments and flexible test setups that allow quick initiation of testing
- Leverage machine learning enhancements to identify new test coverage areas and ensure tests run only when applications are in the correct state
mabl limitations
- Limited customization options for tests
- Does not fully support traditional looping constructs
mabl pricing
Custom pricing
mabl ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.5/5 (35+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4/5 (65+ reviews)
11. Loadmill (Best for cloud-based performance testing with real browser testing and dynamic scripting)
Via: Loadmill Loadmill is a cloud-based performance testing platform that offers a wide range of features for measuring the performance of web applications and APIs under heavy load. It’s particularly well-suited for testing applications that rely on real-world user behavior, such as e-commerce sites and gaming platforms.
Loadmill best features
- Automatically generate test scenarios based on real user behavior with AI-powered test generation
- Gain insights with in-depth analysis of test results, identifying root causes and suggesting improvements for enhanced performance
- Integrate seamlessly into your development workflow for continuous testing, allowing for quick identification and resolution of issues as they arise
Loadmill limitations
- Some advanced functionalities are complicated to use
Loadmill pricing
- Team: Custom pricing
- Business: Custom pricing
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
Loadmill ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.6/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
12. BlazeMeter – (Best for enterprise-level performance testing)
Via: BlazeMeter BlazeMeter is a continuous testing platform that helps testing and development teams perform load and performance testing for web and mobile applications. It enables users to replicate traffic and analyze application performance efficiently.
BlazeMeter best features
- Combine cloud-based testing with on-premises infrastructure using BlazeMeter’s hybrid testing capabilities for optimal performance and scalability
- Utilize advanced analytics capabilities, including drill-down and root-cause analysis, to identify performance bottlenecks
- Monitor KPIs in real-time, including response times, throughput, and error rates, to stay informed about application performance
BlazeMeter limitations
- Some users experience issues downloading the recorded action in the JMX file
BlazeMeter pricing
- Basic: $149/month
- Pro: $649/month
- Unleashed: Custom pricing
- AWS: Custom pricing
BlazeMeter ratings and reviews
- G2: 3.9/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
13. NeoLoad (Best for performance testing of complex web applications and APIs)
Via: Tricentis NeoLoad NeoLoad is an automated performance testing platform designed for enterprise organizations to evaluate the performance of web and mobile applications.
It enables continuous performance testing from APIs to full applications, offering features that support load testing, stress testing, and performance monitoring.
NeoLoad best features
- Automatically manage dynamic content and session handling with NeoLoad’s advanced correlation engine
- Save time and effort by automatically generating test scenarios based on real user behavior
- Integrate effortlessly with popular tools, simplifying the process of incorporating NeoLoad into your CI/CD pipeline
- Handle large-scale testing scenarios with ease, simulating a massive number of concurrent users to assess your application’s performance
NeoLoad limitations
- It can be expensive for large-scale testing projects
- Some users feel reports generated from NeoLoad Web miss several important details and metrics
NeoLoad pricing
Custom pricing
NeoLoad ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.3/5 (20+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
👀 Bonus Read: Discover these usability testing examples to enhance your approach and elevate the user experience.
14. WebLOAD (Best for enterprise-grade performance testing)
Via: RadView WebLOAD is a load-testing tool developed by RadView to evaluate the performance and scalability of web applications. It enables organizations to simulate real-world traffic and assess how their systems behave under various load conditions, making it suitable for small and large enterprises.
WebLOAD best features
- Choose between SaaS or on-premises deployment options to match your infrastructure needs
- Leverage smart scripting with native JavaScript for advanced correlation, parameterization, and validation
- Define performance goals and let WebLOAD adjust the number of virtual users to meet those goals
- Analyze performance metrics in detail with over 80 configurable reports, including real-time dashboards and session comparisons to evaluate test run performance
WebLOAD limitations
- Some users have reported that a better tutorial and knowledge base material is needed
WebLOAD pricing
- Starter: Custom pricing
- Professional: Custom pricing
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
WebLOAD ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.5/5 (30+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
15. HeadSpin (Best for mobile performance testing, real device testing, and global coverage)
Via: Headspin HeadSpin is a digital experience testing platform that focuses on performance optimization for mobile and web applications. It provides organizations with a comprehensive suite of tools designed to ensure optimal application performance through real-time testing, monitoring, and analytics.
HeadSpin best features
- Streamlines testing processes with automated test scripts that run across various devices for consistent results
- Gain insights into application load times, responsiveness, and resource utilization with HeadSpin’s comprehensive performance metrics
- Record and replay user sessions to analyze user interactions and identify performance issues more effectively
HeadSpin limitations
- Users feel that a reporting dashboard is missing for test cases
HeadSpin pricing
Custom pricing
HeadSpin ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.8/5 (25+ reviews)
- Capterra: 4.5/5 (30+ reviews)
⚙️ Additional Resource: If you’re seeking inspiration for creating effective test cases, you will love our curated list of test case templates .
16. Locust (Best for simple, Python-based load testing)
Via: Locust Locust is a lightweight, open-source load-testing tool written in Python. It’s designed to be easy to use and highly scalable, making it a popular choice for developers and organizations of all sizes.
Locust best features
- Write and maintain performance tests directly in Python, making them more flexible and easier to manage than UI-based tools
- Run large-scale, distributed tests across multiple machines with Locust’s scalable design
- Integrate your tests with other Python libraries to cover a wide range of protocols and systems
- Track metrics in real-time and adjust the load through Locust’s web-based UI
Locust limitations
- Locust’s GUI is relatively basic compared to some other performance testing tools
- Requires knowledge of Python programming to create and customize test scenarios
Locust pricing
Free forever
Locust ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
17. Tricentis Tosca (Best for enterprise-level test automation and performance testing)
Via: Tricentis Tosca Tricentis Tosca is a comprehensive performance testing tool developed by Tricentis. It is designed to automate the end-to-end testing of software applications. The tool employs a model-based testing approach that allows testers to create and execute tests without the need for extensive scripting.
Tricentis Tosca best features
- Prioritize test cases based on potential performance impact using Tosca’s risk-based testing approach
- Execute tests with realistic data through Tosca’s intelligent test data management, enhancing result accuracy
- Reduce time and effort in creating and maintaining test scripts with Tosca’s AI-powered automation capabilities
Tricentis Tosca limitations
- Advanced features have a learning curve
- Some users found the tool’s performance to be slow
Tricentis Tosca pricing
Custom pricing
Tricentis Tosca ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.3/5 (70+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
18. LoadNinja (Best for real browser load testing)
Via: LoadNinja LoadNinja is a cloud-based load testing and performance testing platform for web applications and web services. It allows you to create both UI-based tests (that replicate user actions on the tested web application) and API tests (that work similarly to a client reaching the server via API).
LoadNinja best features
- Run platform-independent load tests from any computer with internet access, making it easy to create and execute tests
- Create tests by recording UI actions in the built-in browser and generating API tests with the built-in request editor, without coding or installing plugins
- Scale your load tests by selecting the number of virtual users to simulate
- Record tests on popular screen resolutions to replicate user experiences across laptops, iPads, and mobile phones
LoadNinja limitations
- Expensive for the value it provides
- Some users encountered functionality and integration issues
LoadNinja pricing
- On-demand
- Starter: $301
- Pro: $881
- Premium: $1,133
- Subscription
- Starter: $250/month
- Pro: $735/month
- Premium: $945/month
- Enterprise: Custom pricing
LoadNinja ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
19. Artillery (Best for command-line-based load testing)
Via: Artillery Artillery is a lightweight, open-source performance testing tool designed for developers who prefer a command-line interface. It’s particularly well-suited for simple load-testing scenarios and can be easily integrated into CI/CD pipelines.
Artillery best features
- Test various back-end services effectively with Artillery’s broad protocol support, including HTTP, WebSocket, Socket.IO, and AWS Kinesis
- Easily create complex test scenarios with multiple phases and conditions, simulating diverse user behaviors and load patterns for varied testing needs
- Extend functionality by writing custom scripts or utilizing plugins from the npm utility, enabling tailored testing scenarios that meet specific project requirements
Artillery limitations
- Artillery lacks a graphical user interface, making it less user-friendly for those who prefer a visual interface
- For users who are new to command-line tools or performance testing, Artillery can have a steep learning curve
Artillery pricing
Free forever
Artillery ratings and reviews
- G2: Not enough reviews
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
💡 Pro Tip: Use agile testing practices to boost your performance testing efforts. Collaborate closely with your team and gather iterative feedback to identify performance issues early.
20. TestComplete (Best for automated UI testing across multiple platforms)
Via: TestComplete TestComplete is a powerful solution for teams seeking automated performance testing, offering versatile load-testing tools to evaluate how applications perform under various levels of traffic.
TestComplete best features
- Capture automated tests easily using record and replay, eliminating the need for code
- Reduce test maintenance by using AI-powered self-healing to detect UI changes and suggest alternatives automatically
- Organize and manage over 500 controls efficiently with an intelligent object repository for scalable and maintainable tests
- Simplify test creation using keyword-driven testing with a drag-and-drop interface for non-technical users
TestComplete limitations
- It operates exclusively on the Windows platform, so organizations using macOS or Linux environments cannot utilize it
- Restrictions on multithreading, particularly concerning logging and issuing key presses from secondary threads
TestComplete pricing
TestComplete Base License
- Fixed: $1,940
- Floating: $3,875
TestComplete Pro License
- Fixed: $3,015
- Floating: $6,029
TestComplete Advanced License: Custom pricing
TestComplete ratings and reviews
- G2: 4.2/5 (90+ reviews)
- Capterra: Not enough reviews
Choose the Right Performance Testing Tool For Your Workflow
Selecting the ideal performance testing tool requires careful consideration of several factors.
The complexity of your application, your specific testing goals, your team’s technical expertise, and your budget all play significant roles. You should look for a tool that integrates seamlessly with your existing tools and can handle your testing needs at scale.
Consider a versatile platform like ClickUp to streamline your testing process and identify performance bottlenecks.
While primarily known for project management, ClickUp offers robust features for performance testing, including bug tracking, project tracking, and task automation. Try ClickUp for free today!