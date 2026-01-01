Relying on basic tools for utilisation reporting leads to costly inefficiencies and blind spots:
Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain guarantee complete timesheet submissions ahead of utilisation analyses.
Approval workflows and audit logs ensure utilisation figures are accurate and tamper-proof.
Workload views highlight capacity imbalances so you can reallocate tasks promptly.
Complete exportable logs of every time entry and approval support compliance and reviews.
Tag hours precisely and generate detailed reports to inform budgeting and forecasting.
Automations handle reminders and reporting, freeing your team to focus on high-impact work.
Teams that rely on precise utilisation insights to drive performance and planning
No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain manages reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask who hasn't submitted or where time is allocated — Brain provides instant insights.
Automatic reports on time usage, workload balance, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and assigned to the right tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing or unusual entries early to prevent reporting errors.