Without a dedicated system, managing job hours and payroll becomes a constant struggle for trades teams:
Automated reminders prompt your crew to submit timesheets on time, preventing costly delays.
Lock entries after approval with full audit trails to guarantee accurate payroll processing.
Visual Workload views show real-time capacity so you can rebalance assignments proactively.
Store every time entry and edit securely, ready to export for inspections or disputes.
Tag hours to specific jobs or clients and generate detailed cost reports instantly.
Use automation to handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on work.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “What’s the breakdown by job?” and get instant insights.
AI-generated summaries of hours worked, workloads, and progress save you prep time.
Meetings, travel time, and on-site discussions get logged and linked to the right jobs.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or unusual entries early, protecting your bottom line.