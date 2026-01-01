Efficient Time Tracking for Tradesmen

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Trades Professionals

Easily record work hours on-site, approve timesheets instantly, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your projects on schedule and budget.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
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Common Challenges

Why Tradesmen Rely on Specialized Time Tracking Software

Without a dedicated system, managing job hours and payroll becomes a constant struggle for trades teams:

  • Inaccurate or missing timesheets delay payroll and invoicing
  • Manual entry errors lead to costly billing mistakes
  • No clear view of team availability causes overbooking or downtime
  • Difficulty tracking compliance with labor regulations on-site
  • Managers lose hours chasing paperwork instead of focusing on jobs
  • Time data scattered across tools disrupts project costing and planning
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is a hassle leading to payment disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost data hinders budgeting and growth decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Tradesmen

Old-school methods create delays, errors, and blind spots that impact your projects.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and errors
  • Lack of visibility until after payroll deadlines pass
  • Approvals handled manually with no clear audit trail
  • Time entries disconnected from job tasks and projects
  • Capacity planning based on rough estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or unavailable

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All timesheets submitted and secured within one platform
  • Real-time monitoring of hours across all job sites
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit logs
  • Time linked directly to tasks, projects, and clients
  • Dynamic workload views to manage team capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance
Tradesmen Benefits

Unlock Six Key Advantages of Dedicated Tradesmen Time Tracking

Generic tools slow you down. ClickUp’s tailored tracking keeps your crew moving efficiently.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Job Hour Is Captured Before Payroll

Automated reminders prompt your crew to submit timesheets on time, preventing costly delays.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours Straight to Payroll Without Hassle

Lock entries after approval with full audit trails to guarantee accurate payroll processing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overworked Tradesmen Early to Prevent Burnout

Visual Workload views show real-time capacity so you can rebalance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Export-Ready Records for Compliance and Audits

Store every time entry and edit securely, ready to export for inspections or disputes.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Project and Client Accurately

Tag hours to specific jobs or clients and generate detailed cost reports instantly.

ClickUp Reminders

Slash Admin Time Spent Managing Timesheets

Use automation to handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so your team focuses on work.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Trades Teams Gain the Most From Dedicated Time Tracking?

Trades crews who need precise, real-time tracking to keep projects profitable and on schedule.

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Stop chasing after timesheets. Automated reminders ensure your crew submits hours promptly
  • Quickly identify who’s missing entries without combing through paperwork
  • Approve timesheets with a tap. Lock entries instantly to prevent errors
  • Approach payroll runs confident that hours are accurate and verified

If You're a Project Manager

  • Monitor team capacity and adjust workloads before delays occur
  • Reallocate tasks directly from the Workload view—no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s time tracking in seconds and focus on project delivery
AI-Powered Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassle

ClickUp Brain 4.0 and Brain Max automate time tracking so you never miss a beat.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “What’s the breakdown by job?” and get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of hours worked, workloads, and progress save you prep time.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings, travel time, and on-site discussions get logged and linked to the right jobs.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain spots missing or unusual entries early, protecting your bottom line.

Frequently Asked Questions

Tradesmen Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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