Without a specialized system, tracking your coaching hours is like relying on guesswork to win a match. Here's what tennis coaches face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every coaching hour is recorded promptly and accurately.
Locked and approved time entries guarantee billing accuracy and transparency.
Workload views reveal player time investments so you can adjust training before fatigue sets in.
Export-ready logs give you a complete picture of player progress and session details.
Tag hours by drills, match prep, or fitness to see where your focus truly lies.
Automations handle reminders and reporting, freeing you to focus on your players.
Coaches and programs that demand precise time management and player development insights
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders for missing coaching logs automatically.
Ask Brain queries like “Which players need session updates?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of coaching time and player progress ahead of meetings.
Meetings, drills, and matches are logged and linked to player profiles automatically.
Brain flags overtime, schedules follow-ups, and generates reports without your manual input.
Brain spots missing entries or unusual patterns before they affect billing or planning.