Attempting to manage resources without dedicated time tracking software leads to costly inefficiencies:
Automated reminders prompt timely timesheet submissions so resource usage is always up to date.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready resource time records.
Workload views reveal capacity gaps and help rebalance assignments proactively.
Every time entry and modification is tracked and exportable for compliance and reviews.
Tag hours by project or cost center to generate detailed, actionable cost reports.
Set up reminders and alerts that keep time tracking smooth and invisible to the team.
Eliminate manual tracking, automate insights, and proactively manage resources.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who’s missing timesheets?” or “How are hours distributed?” for immediate answers.
Brain generates automated summaries of hours, workloads, and project progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect project timelines.