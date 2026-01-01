Time Tracking Software for Resource Planning

Time Tracking Designed for Resource Planning Excellence

Monitor team hours, streamline resource allocation approvals, analyze labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Resource Planning Demands Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Attempting to manage resources without dedicated time tracking software leads to costly inefficiencies:

  • Timesheets are incomplete or late — causing misaligned resource allocation and project delays
  • Manual data entry causes inaccuracies — skewing capacity and cost forecasts
  • Lack of visibility into workload distribution — risking employee burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks increase — with no verifiable audit trail for labor tracking
  • Managers spend excessive time on follow-ups — detracting from strategic planning
  • Time data isolated from project plans — preventing actionable insights
  • Freelancer and contractor hours are hard to verify — complicating billing and budgeting
  • Resource costs become guesswork — undermining effective decision-making
Traditional Approaches vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Hinders Resource Planning Success

Disconnected tools and manual processes create bottlenecks and blind spots.

Traditional Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • No real-time visibility into submissions or workloads
  • Approval processes fragmented with no audit trail
  • Time entries disconnected from project tasks
  • Resource planning based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All timesheets submitted and locked within a single platform
  • Immediate insight into team hours and resource capacity
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and audit logs
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and projects
  • Workload dashboards reflecting actual vs planned capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and reporting
Resource Planning Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Resource Planning

Manual tracking and fragmented data hinder effective resource management.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Resource Hour Is Accounted For Before Project Reviews

Automated reminders prompt timely timesheet submissions so resource usage is always up to date.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Resource Managers

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready resource time records.

ClickUp Views

Detect Resource Overload Early to Prevent Burnout

Workload views reveal capacity gaps and help rebalance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Access to Complete Time Logs

Every time entry and modification is tracked and exportable for compliance and reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Connect Labor Costs Directly to Projects and Departments

Tag hours by project or cost center to generate detailed, actionable cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Resource Tracking Admin with Automated Follow-Ups

Set up reminders and alerts that keep time tracking smooth and invisible to the team.

Start Accurate Resource Time Tracking Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Resource Planning Time Tracking

Teams where precise time data drives better resource allocation and project outcomes.

If You’re a Resource Planner

  • Eliminate manual chasing of timesheets. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted or incomplete timesheets without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock time entries with a single click. Prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter project meetings prepared with verified, up-to-date resource utilization data

If You’re a Project Manager

  • Monitor team capacity and workload balance to avoid bottlenecks and delays
  • Reallocate tasks instantly from the Workload view without disrupting workflows
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp’s AI handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve time logs swiftly and focus on delivering project milestones
ClickUp Brain Features

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Resource Planning

Eliminate manual tracking, automate insights, and proactively manage resources.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set submission deadlines once; Brain automates reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Query Time Tracking Status

Ask questions like “Who’s missing timesheets?” or “How are hours distributed?” for immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Resource Planning Meetings Prepared

Brain generates automated summaries of hours, workloads, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Resource Workflows Autonomously

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect project timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

Resource Planning Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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