Time Tracking Software for Portfolio Managers

Time Tracking Designed to Empower Portfolio Managers

Effortlessly monitor billable hours, streamline project timelines, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate time tracking and approvals.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Portfolio Managers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Solutions

Without a tailored time tracking system, portfolio managers face significant hurdles:

  • Inaccurate time allocation leads to misjudged project profitability
  • Manual tracking wastes hours better spent optimizing portfolios
  • Lack of integration between time data and project milestones causes delays
  • Difficulty identifying resource overload risks team burnout
  • Compliance complexities increase with diverse client requirements
  • Fragmented data silos hinder effective decision-making
  • Billing disputes arise frequently without clear time records
  • Limited insights on project performance obstruct strategic adjustments
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Portfolio Managers

Outdated methods fragment your data and obscure your project timelines.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets managed by email or spreadsheets, prone to errors
  • No real-time visibility into logged hours or project progress
  • Approvals handled manually, lacking transparency
  • Time entries disconnected from portfolio tasks
  • Resource allocation based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Portfolio Managers

  • Centralized time tracking fully integrated with project management
  • Instant insights into time spent across portfolios
  • Automated approvals with full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to tasks, projects, and clients
  • Workload views highlight actual vs planned capacity
  • Easily exportable, compliant records for audits and billing
Portfolio Manager Benefits

Unlock Portfolio Management Efficiency with Smart Time Tracking

Conventional tools limit your visibility and responsiveness — ClickUp unlocks your potential.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Hour Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee timesheets are submitted promptly, improving billing accuracy.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data to Clients Without Extra Effort

Lock and approve entries to provide clients with trustworthy, audit-ready records.

ClickUp Views

Detect Team Overload Before It Impacts Deliverables

Visualize workload in real time to proactively manage resources and prevent burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Reviews With Confidence

Export comprehensive logs that document every time entry and approval for audits.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Project, Client, or Investment

Generate detailed reports to analyze profitability and inform strategic decisions.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automated workflows handle reminders and summaries, letting you focus on portfolio growth.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Key Users

Who Gains the Most from Portfolio Manager Time Tracking Software

Teams that demand precise time insights to optimize project outcomes

If You're a Portfolio Manager

  • Stop wasting time chasing timesheets. Automated reminders keep submissions on track
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged time without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock timesheets instantly, ensuring data integrity
  • Enter every client meeting or project hour with confidence for billing

If You're a Resource Manager

  • Monitor team capacity to avoid overload and underutilization
  • Reallocate assignments directly from workload views to meet deadlines
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups with ClickUp’s automated reminders
  • Approve hours swiftly and keep projects on schedule
AI-Powered Time Management

Simplify Time Tracking with ClickUp Brain Automation

No manual follow-ups or data hunting. Brain automates your time tracking workflows.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask natural language questions like “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Portfolio Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked accurately to relevant projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Autopilot Your Time Tracking Workflows

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Affect Billing

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting revenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Portfolio Managers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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