Time Tracking Solutions Tailored for Nursing Homes

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Nursing Home Teams

Keep accurate logs of caregiver hours, streamline shift approvals, monitor labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and insights.
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Industry Challenges

The Critical Need for Specialized Time Tracking in Nursing Homes

Without a unified time tracking system, nursing homes face operational risks and inefficiencies:

  • Delayed or missing shift logs — causing payroll errors and staff dissatisfaction
  • Manual tracking errors — leading to inaccurate caregiver hours and compliance issues
  • Unseen staff overwork — increasing burnout and turnover risks
  • Compliance lapses — jeopardizing regulatory audits and resident safety
  • Managers overwhelmed by manual follow-ups — diverting focus from quality care
  • Fragmented data across systems — hindering actionable workforce insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and agency hours — complicating billing and budgeting
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — impairing financial planning and resource allocation
Traditional vs ClickUp

Where Conventional Time Tracking Lets Nursing Homes Down

Fragmented processes, manual data entry, and lack of oversight put care quality and compliance at risk.

Conventional Methods

  • Shift logs submitted via paper or separate spreadsheets, prone to loss or error
  • No real-time visibility into staff hours or shift compliance
  • Approvals managed through scattered emails without clear records
  • Time data disconnected from care tasks and resident schedules
  • Staffing decisions based on assumptions rather than data
  • Incomplete compliance documentation, hard to retrieve during audits

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized shift submissions and locked records within one platform
  • Live dashboards showing staff hours and workload balance
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to resident care tasks and schedules
  • Capacity planning tools to optimize staffing and prevent burnout
  • Export-ready, compliant records accessible anytime
Empowering Care Teams

Unlock Nursing Home Efficiency with Comprehensive Time Tracking

Avoid fragmented systems and delayed data that hinder nursing home operations.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Care Shift Is Logged Before Payroll

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain prompt caregivers to submit timesheets ahead of deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain an audit trail, guaranteeing payroll accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Identify Staff Overload Before It Affects Care Quality

Real-time Workload views highlight overcapacity, allowing timely reallocation of duties.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Ready-to-Export Records

All time entries and edits are securely logged and exportable for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Attribute Labor Hours Precisely to Care Units

Tag time entries by resident or care unit to deliver detailed cost and care reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden with Automated Tracking

Reminders, summaries, and alerts run on autopilot to free up management time.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Nursing Home Time Tracking Software?

Departments and roles that depend on precise, up-to-date time records

For Nursing Home Administrators

  • Eliminate last-minute timesheet chasing. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted or incomplete shift logs without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock timesheets in one streamlined process. Secure data integrity
  • Approach payroll with confidence, knowing all data is verified and approved

For Nursing Supervisors and Department Heads

  • Monitor staff workload to prevent burnout and maintain high-quality care
  • Adjust assignments directly within Workload views, reducing back-and-forth
  • Let ClickUp handle all timesheet reminders automatically. Focus on team leadership
  • Approve team hours quickly, freeing up time for resident care priorities
AI-Driven Efficiency for Nursing Homes

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No reminders to send, no reports to compile, no errors to correct—ClickUp Brain does it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Shift Logs

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Visibility Into Time Tracking Data

Ask questions like “Which shifts are incomplete?” or “How are hours distributed?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Compliance Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of time logs, workload, and progress for audits.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings, trainings, and handoffs are logged and connected to relevant tasks without manual entry.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Care or Payroll

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent costly mistakes.

Common Questions Answered

Nursing Home Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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