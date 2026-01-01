Precision Time Tracking for Executive Assistants

Time Management Software Designed for Executive Assistants

Effortlessly log hours, streamline approvals, and generate accurate reports while ClickUp Brain’s AI handles reminders and follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Executive Assistants Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Handling multiple executives and tasks without centralized time tracking leads to inefficiencies. Executive Assistants face these hurdles without dedicated software:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — causing delays in payroll and billing
  • Manual entries prone to errors — misreported hours impact project budgets
  • Hidden workload pressures — no clear view of overextension risks burnout
  • Difficulty maintaining compliance — missing data complicates audits
  • Excessive time spent chasing approvals — detracts from strategic priorities
  • Fragmented data across tools — limits actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor or vendor hours is challenging — leading to billing disputes
  • Limited reporting on time allocation — impairs resource planning and forecasting
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Executive Assistants’ Needs

Manual processes, dispersed information, and lack of transparency hinder productivity.

Conventional Methods

  • Time logged via emails or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No visibility into submission status until issues arise
  • Approval workflows managed through scattered emails, lacking audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from tasks and calendar events
  • Capacity assessment based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All timesheets submitted and locked within a single platform
  • Real-time tracking of hours across multiple executives
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and full audit logs
  • Integrated time, tasks, and calendar views for holistic management
  • Workload visualization to balance assignments effectively
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records on demand
Core Benefits

Unlock the Power of Dedicated Time Tracking for Executive Assistants

Manual tracking limits your impact; ClickUp empowers you with control and clarity.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Hour Is Accounted For Before Payroll

Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure timesheets are completed and submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Processing

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, guaranteeing payroll accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Detect Work Overload Before It Affects Performance

Visual workload insights alert you to potential burnout, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

Complete, exportable logs provide transparency for compliance and reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Detailed Time Allocation Reports

Link hours to projects or executives for precise reporting and budget tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Tracking

Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing your time for higher-value work.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Executive Assistant Time Tracking

Those who depend on precise time data to optimize operations and support executives.

If You're an Executive Assistant

  • Eliminate timesheet follow-ups. Automated reminders keep submissions timely and complete
  • Instantly see who’s outstanding without sifting through emails or files
  • Approve logged hours swiftly. Entries lock post-approval to maintain accuracy
  • Enter every payroll cycle confident your data is verified and audit-ready

If You're an Executive Team Lead

  • Monitor assistant workloads to prevent burnout and maintain productivity
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly using integrated workload views
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates all follow-ups
  • Approve your assistant’s tracked hours quickly so you can focus on leadership
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing timesheets, no manual reporting. ClickUp Brain manages it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing data.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights at Your Fingertips

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted time?” or “How was time spent this week?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with Auto-Generated Summaries

Brain compiles workload and time data summaries so you arrive ready.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and conversations are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Executive Assistants

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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