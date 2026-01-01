Handling multiple executives and tasks without centralized time tracking leads to inefficiencies. Executive Assistants face these hurdles without dedicated software:
Automated reminders from ClickUp ensure timesheets are completed and submitted on time.
Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, guaranteeing payroll accuracy.
Visual workload insights alert you to potential burnout, enabling proactive adjustments.
Complete, exportable logs provide transparency for compliance and reviews.
Link hours to projects or executives for precise reporting and budget tracking.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing your time for higher-value work.
Set deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing data.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted time?” or “How was time spent this week?” and get immediate answers.
Brain compiles workload and time data summaries so you arrive ready.
Meetings and conversations are logged and linked to relevant tasks without extra effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll errors.