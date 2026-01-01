Time Tracking Software for Editors

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Editorial Teams

Accurately log editing hours, streamline approvals, analyze project time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Editorial Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking editorial hours without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies. Editors face these hurdles without tailored time tracking software:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt publication schedules — causing project bottlenecks
  • Manual logs invite errors — misrecorded hours skew budget forecasts
  • Lack of visibility on workload — leads to editor burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks with freelance contributors — no verified audit trail
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing submissions — diverting focus from content quality
  • Disconnected time data from editorial projects — hinders actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying external contributor hours — causing billing disputes
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting — undermining resource allocation decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Editorial Teams

Fragmented data and manual processes slow editorial workflows and reduce transparency.

Conventional Methods

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually merged
  • No real-time visibility into time submissions
  • Approval cycles managed through untracked email threads
  • Time entries disconnected from editorial tasks and projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance records incomplete, difficult to export

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All timesheets submitted and locked in a unified platform
  • Transparent, real-time tracking of editorial hours
  • Integrated approval workflows with reminders and audit trails
  • Time data fully connected to editorial projects and tasks
  • Workload view visualizes capacity vs. actual hours
  • Tamper-proof, export-ready compliance documentation
Editorial Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Editorial Teams

Traditional time tracking limits your editorial team's efficiency and insight. Here's what great software empowers you to achieve:
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin a Publication Cycle Missing Critical Timesheets

ClickUp automations send timely reminders ensuring every editor submits their hours before deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Payroll-Ready Timesheets That Are Verified and Finalized

Approvals, locked entries, and detailed audit trails guarantee accurate, payroll-ready data every time.

ClickUp Views

Identify Editor Burnout Before It Impacts Your Content Pipeline

Workload views reveal real-time capacity vs. hours logged, enabling proactive workload balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Every Audit with Comprehensive Export-Ready Records

ClickUp securely stores all entries and edits with logs that export instantly for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Precise Editorial Labor Cost Reporting

Tag hours by project or editorial category to generate detailed, exportable financial reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Editors Spend on Manual Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts let time tracking work quietly in the background.

Experience Effortless Editorial Time Tracking Today

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Editorial Time Tracking Software

Editorial teams and stakeholders who depend on precise, actionable time data

For Editorial Managers

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated prompts ensure deadlines are met without manual follow-ups
  • Quickly identify missing submissions without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock instantly, preventing post-approval edits
  • Approach each payroll cycle with thoroughly verified, finalized data

For Content Producers and Supervisors

  • Monitor team workload to prevent editor overload and potential burnout
  • Reallocate editorial tasks directly from the workload dashboard—no extra tools needed
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve your team's logged hours in seconds, freeing time for content strategy
AI-Powered Efficiency

Imagine Editorial Time Tracking Fully Automated

No manual follow-ups, no tedious reports, no oversight gaps. ClickUp Brain manages it all effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Say Goodbye to Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing entries proactively.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask Brain questions like “Which editors haven’t submitted hours?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Review Meetings Prepared with Automated Summaries

Brain generates real-time summaries of time logged, workload, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Log Meetings and Editorial Discussions

Brain captures and links meetings and conversations to relevant editorial tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Editorial Workflows Running Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without any manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing time entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll discrepancies.

Frequently Asked Questions

Editorial Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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