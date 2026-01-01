Time Tracking Software for Account Executives

Tailored Time Tracking to Empower Account Executives

Capture billable hours effortlessly, streamline client reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI take care of follow-ups and reminders.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Account Executives Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without dedicated software, tracking client-facing hours and internal tasks becomes a juggling act. Account Executives face these hurdles without the right solution:

  • Inaccurate time capture on client work — leads to lost billable revenue
  • Manual entry drains focus — time spent on admin instead of clients
  • No clear view of task allocation — struggling to balance client demands with internal projects
  • Difficulty proving time spent for client billing — risking disputes and delayed payments
  • Lack of integration with CRM and project data — information scattered and disconnected
  • Missed deadlines due to fragmented tracking — harming client trust and satisfaction
  • Inability to forecast capacity reliably — overcommitment or underutilization
  • Limited insights into performance and profitability — decisions based on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Tools Fail Account Executives

Manual processes and disconnected data create blind spots and inefficiencies.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Logging hours post-factum in spreadsheets or emails
  • No automated reminders leading to incomplete timesheets
  • Disconnected from CRM and task management platforms
  • Lack of real-time visibility into workload and client billing
  • No audit trail for client billing verification
  • Task and time data siloed across multiple tools

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Integrated timers linked directly to client tasks and projects
  • Automated reminders and approvals powered by ClickUp Brain
  • Real-time dashboards showing capacity, billable hours, and profitability
  • Unified platform connecting time, tasks, and client management
  • Secure audit trails for all time entries and approvals
  • AI-driven insights to optimize time allocation and forecasting
Core Benefits for Account Executives

Empowering Account Executives Through Advanced Time Tracking

Overcome manual tracking challenges and unlock actionable insights to elevate your client work.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured

Automated timers and reminders help you log time accurately for every client interaction.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets to Finance Without Hassle

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee error-free, audit-ready billing data.

ClickUp Views

Balance Client Demands with Internal Priorities

Workload views highlight your capacity, preventing overbooking and burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Billing Reviews Confident and Prepared

Generate comprehensive reports showing where every hour was spent.

ClickUp Reports

Link Time Tracking Directly to Client Projects

Tag hours to clients, campaigns, or product lines for precise profitability analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Admin Tasks

ClickUp automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so you stay focused on clients.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who Benefits

Teams That Gain the Most from Account Executive Time Tracking

Precision time tracking enhances performance and billing accuracy for key roles.

If You're an Account Executive

  • Stop guessing your billable hours. Automated timers keep you on track throughout the day
  • Easily approve and submit timesheets without tedious back-and-forth
  • Gain clarity on where your time goes. Detailed reports help optimize client work
  • Ensure your billing is accurate and verifiable every pay cycle

If You're a Sales or Client Success Manager

  • Monitor team capacity to balance client needs effectively
  • Quickly identify who needs support before deadlines slip
  • Automate reminder emails so your team focuses on clients
  • Approve hours in moments and keep projects moving smoothly
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Efficiency

Experience AI-Driven Time Tracking Without Manual Fuss

Let AI handle reminders, reports, and insights so you can focus on client relationships.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chases

Set deadlines once, then Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Find Answers Instantly

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted time?” or “Where did my hours go?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with AI Summaries

Receive automatic summaries of your tracked time, workload, and client progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Hours

Brain logs meetings and communications linked to client tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Alerts

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early

Spot missing or irregular entries before they affect billing or project outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Account Executives

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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