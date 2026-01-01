Without dedicated software, tracking client-facing hours and internal tasks becomes a juggling act. Account Executives face these hurdles without the right solution:
Automated timers and reminders help you log time accurately for every client interaction.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee error-free, audit-ready billing data.
Workload views highlight your capacity, preventing overbooking and burnout.
Generate comprehensive reports showing where every hour was spent.
Tag hours to clients, campaigns, or product lines for precise profitability analysis.
ClickUp automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries so you stay focused on clients.
Set deadlines once, then Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t submitted time?” or “Where did my hours go?” and get instant responses.
Receive automatic summaries of your tracked time, workload, and client progress.
Brain logs meetings and communications linked to client tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Spot missing or irregular entries before they affect billing or project outcomes.