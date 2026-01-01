Centralize lead tracking, consultation scheduling, client onboarding, and follow-ups with a tailored workflow designed for self-publishing consultants.
Attracting and managing clients as a self-publishing consultant often stumbles not on expertise but on fragmented marketing and outreach efforts.
Typical pitfalls include:
Many consultants streamline client acquisition by centralizing leads, communications, tasks, and timelines in one workspace.
More marketing avenues mean more complexity to coordinate.
A clear, repeatable system to transform inquiries into signed consulting agreements.
Juggling consulting, marketing, and client management solo can stall growth.
Track inquiries, strategy calls, and signed contracts with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically collect inquiries and keep client feedback centralized within tasks.
Real-time tracking of client acquisition metrics, project status, and marketing impact.