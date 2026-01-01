Centralize your lead generation, outreach, client onboarding, and follow-ups within a streamlined, efficient workflow.
Securing PR clients often falters not from lack of skill, but due to fragmented marketing, outreach, and booking systems.
Here’s where the process breaks down:
Many PR agencies consolidate client acquisition into a singular workspace to keep leads, tasks, conversations, and timelines connected.
Expanding communication channels demand enhanced coordination.
Establish a repeatable system to convert inquiries into retained clients.
Juggling client acquisition, campaign execution, and admin solo can hinder growth.
Track prospects through discovery, proposal, and retention stages with clear ownership and deadlines.
Generate engaging pitches, client communications, and social content swiftly using AI.
Toggle between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage campaigns and client workflows.
Capture inquiries automatically and maintain feedback within the workflow.
Track client acquisition metrics, campaign results, and upcoming deadlines in real time.