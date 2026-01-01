Centralize appointment requests, consultations, and follow-ups in a single organized system.
Attracting medspa clients often isn’t about the quality of your treatments—it’s when scheduling, marketing, and client communication happen across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where medspa client growth stalls:
Many medspa teams consolidate client acquisition workflows to keep inquiries, tasks, and timelines fully connected.
More client channels mean more complexity to manage.
Implement a streamlined system to turn leads into loyal patients.
Handling treatments, client follow-ups, and marketing solo can disrupt steady growth.
Track inquiries, consultations, and bookings with clear ownership and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to manage appointments and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep all feedback within the workflow.
Monitor appointment bookings, marketing effectiveness, and staff schedules in real time.