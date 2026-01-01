Centralize your lead generation, follow-ups, order processing, and client management in one streamlined system.
Growing your janitorial supply clientele often falters not due to product quality but because sales, outreach, and order tracking happen across disconnected platforms.
Here’s where workflows stumble:
Many janitorial suppliers move client acquisition into a single workspace so leads, orders, conversations, and timelines stay connected.
Expanding sales channels demands better coordination and clarity.
Implement a systematic approach to convert leads into recurring clients.
Handling sales, inventory, and customer service solo can cause inconsistent growth.
Monitor inquiries, proposals, and orders with clear ownership and timelines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline to manage sales and delivery schedules.
Automatically gather inquiries and maintain feedback within tasks.
Track order progress, campaign effectiveness, and upcoming deliveries in real time.