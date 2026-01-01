Centralize lead capture, estimate requests, scheduling, and client follow-ups with a tailored workflow.
Success in drywall contracting hinges on quality work, but client growth stalls when marketing, lead management, and scheduling happen across disconnected systems.
Here’s where typical workflows break down:
Many drywall contractors streamline client acquisition by consolidating leads, tasks, and timelines in a single workspace.
Expanding marketing and client channels demand smarter coordination.
Establish a repeatable process to convert inquiries into booked drywall projects.
Handling all aspects alone—from estimates to job completion—can disrupt consistent client flow.
Multiple team members juggling estimates, job scheduling, and client communication face coordination challenges.
Monitor inquiries, estimate requests, and bookings with clear assignment and deadlines.
Switch between List, Board, Calendar, or Timeline views to oversee projects and marketing campaigns.
Automatically capture inquiries and keep feedback centralized within tasks.
Visualize booking progress, marketing impact, and upcoming projects in real time.